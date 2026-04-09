Tealive Fans Panic After Rumour Of All Outlets Closing Goes Viral

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A post on social media platform Threads went viral and sparked widespread anxiety among Malaysians who are fans of popular tea franchise Tealive.

The individual who posted it asked: “Is it true that all Tealive outlets are officially closed? Please don’t. None can replace their Strawberry Pudding Smoothie.”

However, Tealive Asia was quick to respond and defused the rumour, clarifying that they are still open for business.

Image: Threads

Malaysian Tealive fans were worried they won’t get their favourite comfort drinks anymore

The post attracted many fans of Tealive in Malaysia who were anxious at the possibility of their favourite sweet tea franchise shutting its doors in the country permanently.

Many of them also expressed their disappointment when certain exclusive toppings such as Red Bean and Black Diamond were discontinued.

“Please, no. I’m already disappointed because Black Diamond is no more, when that stuff is really delicious,” one Threads user commented.

“I was sad when the red bean and Black Diamond toppings were discontinued. Now I don’t know what to drink at Tealive. Everything is discontinued,” said another user.

A few people also reported that the Tealive outlet in their area has permanently shut down, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is completely gone.

How the Tealive franchise works in Malaysia

Tealive branches work independently from its headquarters, as most franchises do. This means that the franchisee — the individual who buys the rights to open a branch of the brand — is responsible for the branch they “own”.

Because of this, it’s common to see some outlets suddenly closing due to factors like poor sales, insufficient or ineffective marketing, or not renewing the contract after it ends.

That’s not to say franchisees are left out to dry on their own once they acquire the rights to operate a Tealive outlet. The company HQ does provide support such as staff training; brand building and advertising; product research and development for new menu items; sourcing and supply chains; and system audits, among other things.

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