Malaysians Sail Down Memory Lane As The Ship Bukit Bintang Relocates

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A place that has brought sweet memories (and filled hungry tummies) of many Malaysians for over three decades just announced that it will be moving away from its iconic spot in the heart of the capital city.

Since The Ship opened its doors in 1991, along Jalan Bukit Bintang, it became a part of Kuala Lumpur’s story as much as Malaysians became a part of it.

The nautical-themed eatery is not merely a steak house, but a hearth for those in Kuala Lumpur looking for a place that provides a warm and welcome setting whether you’re there on a first date, or with family and friends.

KL-ites reminisce the times they spent at The Ship

Announcing their Bukit Bintang outlet’s departure on Facebook, The Ship said that their new location will not be revealed until further notice.

“For decades, this space has been more than a restaurant. It has been a place for celebrations, milestones, and memories shared across generations. We are truly grateful for your continued support,” the restaurant said.

In the comments section, many shared memories of their visits to The Ship’s Bukit Bintang outlet.

“This is the first place I had my first date with my wife. I’ll try to come one more time before you guys relocate,” one person commented.

“Many memories here with my late mom. I celebrate my wife’s birthday there every year,” said another Facebook user.

Based on other comments, some also recalled the time they worked there as the wait staff during their youth, and a few highlighted how some of the older employees have been working there since they were young.

Many also claimed that this particular outlet of The Ship serves the best food out of all its other branches.

There’s still time to go to The Ship on Jalan Bukit Bintang before they sail away

The Ship on Jalan Bukit Bintang will stay open until its last day on 19 April 2026, so for those who have never been there, or those who would like to revisit this nostalgic spot can do so before the restaurant shuts down and moves to its new location.

They also have other outlets in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, and Penang you can visit:

Kuala Lumpur – Pertama Complex (open daily from 12:00pm to 10:00pm)

Penang – Batu Feringghi (open daily from 12:00pm to 11:00pm)

Petaling Jaya – Damansara Uptown (open daily from 12:00pm to 12:00am)

In Penang, The Ship’s Batu Feringghi outlet is not to be confused with another outlet in George Town. Its Jalan Seri Bahari branch is also being relocated as part of the chain’s business restructuring, and will be operating until 30 April.

Just like the Bukit Bintang branch, The Ship will only be announcing its George Town outlet’s new location at a later date.

The ship offers a diverse menu centered around seafood and steak. Diners usually rave about their escargots, which are noted as some of the best in town, while the fresh lobsters, available directly from the tank, offer a unique dining experience.

Image: The Ship Bukit Bintang

Image: The Ship Bukit Bintang

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