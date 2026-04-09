Macabre Discovery: 41 Cats Found Dead In Subang Apartment After Neighbour Sounds Alarm

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On 13 March, Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) officers discovered 41 dead cats in a Subang Jaya apartment unit around 4pm after receiving public complaints about a foul stench emanating from the unit.

31 carcasses were wrapped in plastic in a freezer, while 10 more were scattered in the living room and cages.

The officers managed to save 36 other cats of various ages, genders, and breeds. The cats were found alive in cages but are severely emaciated and in a weak condition. Initial checks found that the cats were severely dehydrated and suffering from various illnesses due to the filthy and messy environment in which they live.

DVS Selangor director Dr Hassuzana Khalil said the carcasses were sent to the veterinary laboratory in Salak Tinggi for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the rescued cats are placed in a veterinary clinic and temporary shelters to undergo intensive treatment and recovery.

Investigations revealed that the apartment was occupied by a 49-year-old woman who had kept the cats for about a year.

The authorities are still trying to ascertain a motive, and the case is being investigated under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Upon conviction, the suspect faces a fine of up to RM100,000, up to three years imprisonment, or both.

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