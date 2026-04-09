Grab Rider Earns “Chairman” Title In Hilarious Order Pickup

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Grab delivery riders send all sorts of items to customers, and they’re usually okay with the parcels as long as they’re not too big or troublesome to carry on their bikes.

One rider however, went the extra mile and agreed to deliver an item not commonly carried by them: a plastic stool.

Threads user Bunga (@iambungaaa) posted a screenshot of her chat via the Grab app with the delivery rider who was bringing a plastic stool she ordered.

“Why did you order a stool akak.. This is the first time I’ve ever had to deliver a stool,” the rider said.

The thing that left many Malaysians rolling on the floor laughing was a photo the rider attached, showing how he carried the stool while riding his bike — on his head.

In her post caption, Bunga apologised to the Grab rider for the inconvenience, and promised to give him an additional tip for his good service. Image: Threads | @iambungaaa

Many praised the rider for being dedicated to his job, and for finding creative ways to make the difficult delivery. Others simply found the situation hilarious, and expressed their amusement in the comments section.

One user’s comment earned over 5k Likes as he made a hilarious observation: after years of hard work as a delivery rider, the man finally earned the title “chairman”.

Other Grab riders shared large items they’ve had to deliver on their bikes

It seems that delivering bulky items is pretty common among Grab riders here in Malaysia. Some of them posted pictures in the comments section showing large boxes they had to carefully stack in their bike’s storage box, or creatively carry it on their laps or other parts of their motorcycle. Some even had to use cable cords to securely tie bulky items to their bike.

Transporting large and loose items on motorcycles is not encouraged, as they could fall off and cause accidents on public roads.

If you’re ordering a large or bulky item, such as a chair or products in large boxes, the Grab Express service on the Grab app offers larger vehicles such as a car or multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for the job.

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