BUDI95 Quota Missing: Tumpat Petrol Station Admits Buyer Did Not Show Physical IC

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A petrol station manager in Tumpat, Kelantan, admitted negligence on his part after a driver lost his BUDI95 quota when an irresponsible individual used the driver’s identity card number without permission.

Mohamed Rusdi Md Nasir, 36, said the BUDI95 system allows the flexibility for users to fill in their IC numbers manually in emergency cases, such as the chip being unreadable.

At the time of the incident, an unknown individual wanted to fill up his vehicle with petrol but claimed that he had left his IC behind. The person gave Rusdi his IC number to carry out the purchase.

Rusdi admitted that it was a mistake to allow the person to purchase petrol without showing a physical IC.

The incident came to light when an entrepreneur, Mohd Fadhli Noor, 39, discovered that his BUDI95 quota was used by someone else without permission. A total of 122 litres were purchased in two transactions.

Fadhli told Malaysiakini that the transaction took place at a petrol station in Tumpat on 6 April, but he was in Kuantan, Pahang.

Realising it was a fraud, he immediately filed a police report.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafei confirmed that his department had received the report and said the case will be referred to the Ministry of Finance for further action.

Rusdi has since reached out to Fadhli to explain and apologise for the mistake.

Additionally, Rusdi shared that the authorities have briefed him and his staff regarding the fuel sales guidelines, with an emphasis that BUDI95 transactions cannot be made to customers who don’t show their physical IC.

Rusdi said he hoped similar incidents would not happen again. If it still happens, he said dismissal action will be taken against the staff who erred.

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