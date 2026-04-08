Groups Call For The Release Of Three Activists Who Interrupted Azam Baki’s Speech

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The police had arrested three activists who were involved in a ‘’silent protest’’ at the World Trade Centre (WTC) yesterday.

The trio will be investigated under Section 447 (Criminal Trespass) Section 504 (Wilful insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) and Section 186 (Disrupting public servant) of the Penal Code as well as Section 14 (Indecent act) of the Minor Offences Act.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was momentarily interrupted six minutes into his keynote speech at the Wacanah Ilmiah Perdana programme on 7 April when two men entered the hall with banners.

According to reports, one of the men shouted and rushed towards the front of the stage while the second man held up a banner, calling for Azam’s arrest, at the back of the room.

Organisers and security personnel escorted both men out of the hall. A third person, who was initially seated with the pair, was asked to leave as well. The New Straits Times reported that the third individual initially argued with the organisers before leaving the hall.

The three individuals have been identified as Mandiri coordinators Hamdin Nordin and Fakrurrazzi Khairur Rijal, and Liga Mahasiswa Malaysia activist Ahsanul Akmal Sulam.

Azam Baki was reportedly unfazed by the interruption and resumed his speech by telling the audience not to ‘’switch your TV channel.’’

Calls to release the three activists

Several groups have asked for the immediate release of the three activists. Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) and the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall’s (KLSCAH) youth section and civil rights committee urged authorities to uphold the freedom of expression accorded to all.

Umany president Tang Zi Ye cited Article 10(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution, saying it guarantees the right to freedom of expression for all Malaysians.

Tang pointed out the activists posed no threat and were just holding placards peacefully. The arrests, he believes, shows a significant regression in Malaysia’s democratic progress.

Meanwhile, KLSCAH’s youth section and civil rights committee urged the government to defend the people’s right to speak out and to preserve space for expressing dissent.

The committee additionally urged the government to focus its efforts on investigating high-ranking officials who are implicated in corruption and abuse of power, instead of targeting ordinary citizens.

Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) said the activists posed no public safety threat and pointed out that the protest concerned a matter of public interest.

Calling the trio brave, LFL said the three activists exercised their right to freedom of speech as guaranteed by the constitution. LFL added that Azam Baki is not entitled to any special protection by police against criticism or protest.

LFL also compared how ruling politicians undertook similar protests when they were the opposition.

This raises serious questions of consistency and accountability, and is hypocritical to say the least. Lawyers for Liberty

It’s understood that Mandiri plans to hold a gathering on 25 April at Dataran Merdeka to call for a more thorough and transparent investigation into Azam’s alleged shareholding and claims of corporate mafia helping the MACC.

Azam Baki was accused of holding shares in nine companies. There were also reports of his unusual wealth and alleged ties to rogue individuals.

READ MORE: Breaking The $1.99 Paywall: Rafizi And Gang Wants Rakyat To Know How Serious Bloomberg’s MACC Reports Are

He has since admitted to purchasing the shares last year while he was still the MACC chief, but insisted he didn’t break any laws.

These allegations renewed calls to have Azam Baki removed as the MACC chief commissioner. The calls grew ‘’louder’’ when the government refused calls to set up a royal commission of inquiry into the allegations.

READ MORE: MACC Chief Defends RM800,000 Share Holdings, Says Sold Within Year

READ MORE: Here’s What Happened At The Rally Against MACC And Azam Baki Last Weekend

READ MORE: Fahmi Fadzil: A Special Task Force Created To Investigate Azam Baki

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