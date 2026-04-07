Supportive Mum Alert! Teacher Queues 2 Hours For Son’s Ayam Gepuk

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Local food content creator Ming Chun recently opened an ayam gepuk (smashed chicken) restaurant, and it became an instant hit,

The eatery went viral and attracted throngs of ayam gepuk lovers who were keen on trying it out.

Chun decided to delve into the business after trying ayam gepuk from 50 different restaurants across the nation. He said in an Instagram post that he found most ayam gepuk shops serve their chicken quite dry, and thought of making his own iteration of it.

As he used to run a nasi lemak shop, he uses his old ayam berempah (spiced chicken) method of cooking instead of the traditional Indonesian style of cooking chicken, which he claims is what makes the meat dry and tough.

Chun also uses boneless chicken in his ayam gepuk dish to make it easier to eat.

Gepuklah by Ming Chun

Chun eventually began serving Nasi Lemak Ayam Gepuk through pop-up stalls at events and food festivals. The dish is a fusion between Malaysian and Indonesian cuisines, which drew the attention of many food lovers (naturally).

His brand, Gepuklah, quickly became well known for this unique Southeast Asian culinary mashup.

It didn’t take long until he opened his own brick-and-mortar ayam gepuk shop in Petaling Jaya, which drew a crowd that’s keen on trying his famous Nasi Lemak Ayam Gepuk.

A video he shared on Instagram showing Gepuklah’s opening day saw a long queue that stretched along multiple shops.

Chun is pretty strict on its rules on queueing. He insists that customers cannot queue for multiple people, and that everyone must be present while standing in line.

The restaurant also serves only up to 50 pax in batches at the moment. Chun said this is because it’s his first time operating an F&B business and wants to maintain the food’s quality until he can manage larger orders.

His own mother queued for two hours

Chun’s mother, retired teacher Ong Bee Bee, may be one of the most supportive (and proud) mums in Malaysia when she stood in the opening day queue for two hours just to try out her son’s new restaurant.

She posted on TikTok saying she was 83rd in line and waited for a couple of hours, before saying the food was worth the wait (this might be a biased review as she is his mother after all).

Many are waiting for the restaurant to be halal-certified

In the comments section, many Muslim Malaysians say they are keen to try out the food at Gepuklah as it looks delicious. However, they are hoping the eatery would obtain a halal certification soon before they try it out.

Chun did mention earlier that his restaurant only uses halal ingredients, and that the cooks he employed are Malay. Nevertheless, people are sticking to their values and beliefs despite how good the food looks.

Gepuklah by mingchuun currently has odd operating hours.

According to its official Instagram account, they are open from Fridays to Sundays (only in April) and serve up to 150 people at 12pm, and 150 people at 6pm.

They also only accept walk-in and dine-in only at the moment. No takeaways.

Gepuklah address: 54, Jalan SS 23/11, Taman Sea, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

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