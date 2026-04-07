Need More BUDI95 Quota? Here’s How To Apply

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Starting in April, the BUDI95 subsidy quota has been reduced from 300 litres to 200 litres per month to reduce the national fiscal burden caused by surging global oil prices.

The decision was made after taking into account that approximately 90% of Malaysians only use an average of 100 litres of fuel per month.

READ MORE: Confirmed: BUDI95 Quota Drops To 200 Litres In April, WFH Option Offered As Relief

However, not many people are pleased with the change. Those who cannot work from home (WFH) asked for the 300-litre quota to be reinstated. Some had to commute over 100km a day just to get to work.

But, there might be a solution.

Although the government has set a 200-litre quota for BUDI95, the public can apply to have their personal quota increased.

Here’s how to apply for a higher personal BUDI95 quota

1. Log in to the BUDI95 website

Image: BUDI95

Head over to BUDI95’s official website and log in or register using MyDigital ID.

2. Click on Permohonan Penambahan Kelayakan (Application for Additional Qualifications).

Image: BUDI95

Once you’re logged in, you can check your remaining BUDI95 quota for the current month and your previous usage under transaction history.

At the bottom of the page, click on ”Permohonan Penambahan Kelayakan” to start the application process.

3. Fill in the required information

Image: BUDI95

You will be asked to fill in your personal information, including your income tax number, bank details, and usage category. You’ll also need to provide a reason why you need to increase your BUDI95 quota.

4. Verify and submit your application

After filling out the form, submit your application by clicking the ‘’Next’’ button. You’ll be asked to verify with your Identity Card (MyKad) number and prompted to tick the verification box to submit your application.

It’s important to note that you can be convicted and sentenced to a fine or imprisonment for up to three years if you provide false information.

By agreeing to submit your application, you’re also permitting the household information and income to be reviewed by an agency appointed by the Ministry of Finance to determine eligibility.

Keep in mind that applying for a higher personal BUDI95 quota doesn’t mean an increase will be granted.

READ MORE: JPN Clarifies No Restrictions On MyKad For BUDI95 As Long As Rules Are Followed

READ MORE: [Watch] Caught On Camera: Couple Loses Petrol Subsidy After Filling Drum With RON95 In Johor

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.