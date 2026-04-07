Model Removes Body Fillers, Advises Women Not To Follow Trends

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Model and influencer Nadira Isaac recently shared about the removal of her body enhancements, specifically her breast and buttock fillers, through a raw yet enlightening video on Instagram.

In the video, Nadira also conveyed advice from doctors so that people do not put foreign substances into their bodies just to follow a current trend.

“Alhamdulillah I’ve returned to my natural form. My doctor said this clearly, please don’t simply put fillers in your butt or breasts. In fact, it is illegal in Malaysia.

“It may look okay at first, but problems almost always come later. Protect your health. Don’t follow trends blindly,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Her reason for removing the fillers was for long-term wellbeing

Nadira added that the decision was made for the sake of long-term wellbeing and to provide new awareness about the importance of maintaining health and accepting oneself as is.

“So in 2026, I chose to remove everything and return to being 100% natural self. I chose to come back to what was always mine. A natural body, a natural face, a natural soul,” she said.

Her post garnered a lot of attention, with netizens praising her actions which they considered brave while also praying for her good health and recovery.

Parts of the video showed bruises and wounds on her body after the removal procedure, revealing that the filler extraction process is also a long and painful one.

TRIGGER WARNING: The video contains graphic surgical procedures that might be upsetting to some. Watch at your own risk.

Breast and buttock fillers are illegal in Malaysia

Earlier, we have written about three aesthetic procedures that are illegal in Malaysia, and the reasons whey they are banned.

These procedures are not allowed as they bring significant health risks. They also encourage unqualified “surgeons” to offer their services to those who are seeking body enhancement surgery at low prices.

Aesthetic surgeries done by these “basement surgeons” usually involve using cheaper and unsafe substances for the human body.

READ MORE: 3 Aesthetic Procedures That Are Illegal In Malaysia, And Why

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