Lotus’s Malaysia Marks 71st Store With New Opening At KSL Esplanade

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Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Lotus’s Malaysia) today announced the opening of its 71st store at KSL Esplanade Mall, marking a key milestone in its expansion journey while celebrating a long-standing partnership with KSL that began in 2011 with its first store at KSL Johor Bahru.

The opening reflects more than just growth in numbers, it highlights a collaboration built over time to bring community-focused, accessible shopping into well-integrated developments.

“This opening is particularly meaningful for us as it builds on a partnership with KSL that has grown over the years since 2011. What makes this collaboration work is a shared approach, creating integrated environments that bring together retail, hospitality, and community. That aligns very closely with how we choose our locations and plan our growth, said Yvonne Yong, Chief Financial and Property Development Officer of Lotus’s Malaysia.

She added, “KSL Esplanade stands out as a strategic location given its strong connectivity via major roads and expressways, as well as its proximity to the upcoming LRT3 station. Combined with the surrounding residential and commercial catchment, and the hotel within the development, it offers a steady and diverse flow of customers”.

Lotuss at KSL Esplanade.

The Lotus’s KSL Esplanade store is designed to serve the daily needs of the surrounding community, offering a curated range of more than 9,000 SKUs across key categories including fresh produce, bakery under the in-house Lo’Ti brand, groceries, frozen foods, household essentials, health and beauty products, and general merchandise.

“We see this store as more than just a place to shop, it’s about supporting everyday living for the community. We’ve brought together a wide range of essentials in a format that is easy to shop, accessible, and focused on delivering quality at affordable prices”, said Neil Gurusamy, Chief Operations Officer of Lotus’s Malaysia.

The store layout features clear zoning and signage, allowing customers to navigate easily and shop efficiently.

Strategically located within KSL Esplanade, the store caters to a diverse mix of customers, from nearby families and residents to hotel guests and time-conscious urban consumers.

“We see three key groups here, families who prioritise value for their household needs, visitors who are looking for convenience during their stay, and busy individuals who want quick and efficient shopping. Our role is really to bring these groups together by offering a store that delivers value, convenience, and flexibility in one place”, added Neil.

Shoppers checking out the goods available.

Affordability remains a key focus for Lotus’s, with pricing strategies designed to support everyday spending without compromising on quality.

“We recognise that customers today are very mindful of how they spend. So, our approach is to consistently deliver strong value through our product selection, our own brands, and the promotions we offer, so customers can shop with confidence”, said Neil Gurusamy.

To celebrate the opening, customers can enjoy a range of promotions from 4 – 8 April 2026, including daily deals on essential items such as prawns, eggs, chicken, and fresh produce, as well as Buy 1 Free 1 offers on selected products. Additional promotions of up to 40% off are available across groceries, snacks, beverages, health and beauty, and household items.

Beyond promotions, the store opening is designed to create a more engaging and enjoyable shopping experience for customers. Activities such as the ring toss game (4 – 5 April with a minimum spend of RM80) and Lotus’s Own Brand sampling booths at the store entrance provide opportunities for interaction and product discovery.

My Lotus’s members can also enjoy additional benefits during the opening period, including 3X points (4 – 13 April 2026) and the Jimat! Lagi Jimat campaign, where a minimum spend of RM120 entitles customers to RM6 e-vouchers redeemable from 14 – 27 April (with a minimum spend of RM80).

In addition, members can participate in the ongoing Senyuman Ekstra Bernilai Belanja & Menang Spend & Win campaign, with a minimum spend of RM128 in-store or online via the Lotus’s App. Prizes include a Proton e.MAS 5, a Dubai trip for two, as well as daily rewards such as e-vouchers, points, and online shopping vouchers. MyDebit and DuitNow QR users also stand a chance to win 999 Gold Bar 10g (15 winners).

Launch of Lotuss at KSL Esplanade.

The opening of Lotus’s KSL Esplanade underscores the brand’s ongoing commitment to making essential shopping more accessible across Malaysia.

“As we continue to grow, our focus remains clear, to bring quality, affordable essentials closer to where people live and work. Openings like this are part of a larger effort to ensure that convenience and value are always within reach for our customers”, said Yvonne Yong.

To keep a lookout on the upcoming promotions and activities, visit Lotus’s official channels at the official website, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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