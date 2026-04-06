Using Your Mum’s MyKad To Pump Petrol? NRD Says That’s Illegal, Not Love

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If you think you could pump a little extra subsidised fuel in your car by borrowing your mum’s or dad’s MyKad, you might want to think again.

The National Registration Department (NRD) today reminded Malaysians that using another person’s MyKad, including those belonging to family members, to buy subsidised petrol, is illegal.

According to a New Straits Times report, NRD Director-General Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias said the MyKad is an official documentation that cannot be used, held, or represented by any other individual.

To put it simply, your IC is yours and yours alone to use when buying subsidised petrol, and the same goes to every Malaysian.

“This prohibition is in line with Regulation 25 of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which stipulates that the use or possession of another person’s identity card is an offence and can lead to legal action.

“As such, all counter transactions, including the purchase of fuel, must be conducted personally by the actual MyKad owner,” Badrul explained.

He also advised against lending or handing over your MyKad to others, to ensure that the owner does not face legal reprecussions.

Anyone found guilty of using a different person’s MyKad to buy subsidised fuel may face a prison term of three years, a maximum fine of RM20,000, or both.

You can actually buy subsidised fuel with a relative’s MyKad, under one condition

According to a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) published by NRD, one question asked if one could use their spouse’s MyKad to purchase subsidised petrol and vice versa.

The department’s answer is yes, you could use your spouse’s MyKad (or any other family member) with the condition that the registered owner of the document is present and the one making the purchase.

Simply put, you cannot borrow your wife’s, husband’s, mother’s, father’s or sibling’s MyKad and head out to buy petrol without them being there and paying for it.

Here are some family scenarios as examples:

Parent and adult child sharing a car – When a parent and an adult child share one vehicle, both individuals are permitted to use their own MyKad for refueling, provided they are physically present at the station. Husband and wife who use the same car – Married couples sharing a single car may each use their own MyKad to refuel the vehicle, but physical presence is mandatory. A wife cannot give her MyKad to her husband to fuel the car for her, and vice versa. Siblings who share a car – For siblings who share or borrow a vehicle, the same personal-use requirement applies. Each sibling is entitled to use their own MyKad for refueling, but they must be personally present at the station to perform the transaction.

It’s also important to note that you are only allowed to fill a Malaysian registered car with subsidised fuel. Filling up a foreign registered car (e.g. Singapore number plate) is illegal.

A man was recently arrested for using multiple MyKads to buy subsidised petrol

Last week, police arrested a man who allegedly used four identity cards which belonged to other people to purchase 100 litres of petrol.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the suspect was detained while filling up at a petrol station in Tumpat, New Straits Times reported.

“When apprehended, we found found four identity cards in his possession. He used cards belonging to different people to purchase over 100 litres of petrol,” Mohd Yusoff told reporters during a recent visit to the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“When apprehended, we found four identity cards in his possession. He used the cards belonging to different people to purchase over 100 litres of petrol,” Mohd Yusoff told reporters during a recent visit to the Malaysia-Thailand border.

According to him, the case has been referred to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, with the suspect being investigated under the National Registration Act.

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