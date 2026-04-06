Remembering Karam Singh Walia, The Journalist Who Made Malaysians Care About The Environment

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Malaysia is mourning the loss of veteran environmental journalist Datuk Karam Singh Walia, a familiar face who spent decades bringing attention to the country’s environmental issues, who passed away at the age of 67 this morning (6 April) at 3.30am.

According to Bernama, Karam’s death was announced by his younger brother Jasbant Singh, who is Group Managing Editor (GME) of News and Current Affairs at Media Prima Berhad.

His passing marks the end of an era for many Malaysians who grew up watching his reports and learning about the importance of protecting nature through his work.

The “Environmental Watchdog” of Malaysia

Born in 1959 in Teluk Intan, Perak, Karam was more than just a news reader. He was a force of nature. Joining TV3 in 1995, he carved out a niche that few had dared to occupy. While others focused on politics or entertainment, Karam headed into the muddy rivers, illegal dump sites, and encroached forests of Malaysia.

He was instantly recognizable for his firm, authoritative reporting and his unique sign-off that concludes every report with a Malay proverb that often bit with sharp social commentary.

As a key member of the Aduan Rakyat (People’s Complaints) team, he gave a platform to the marginalized, taking on powerful interests to highlight pollution and environmental degradation.

“When I had the opportunity to work as part of the ‘Aduan Rakyat’ team, it was a source of pride and a valuable chance to learn from him. His voice was firm in upholding the truth. Today, that voice is no more,” said Juliana Sharin, the Assistant Editor of News and Current Affairs at TV3.

Meanwhile, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also shared a few words on Karam’s passing.

“With the passing of Karam Singh Walia, a broadcast journalist who is no stranger to Malaysians, leaves a deep mark in the nation’s world of journalism. I am also one of those who faithfully follows his reports, and greatly appreciate his dedication as well as contribution to broadcasting,” he said in a Facebook post.

Beyond the public and political figures who have offered condolences towards the veteran journalist, many news agencies have also expressed their sadness at Karam’s passing.

A legacy in words and action

Karam retired in 2014 due to health reasons (later confirmed as liver cancer), but his influence never truly faded. He inspired a generation of journalists to view the environment not as a “soft beat”, but as a critical battleground for justice.

What set Karam apart was his approach to journalism. He didn’t just present stories, he dug deeper.

Throughout his career, he consistently highlighted environmental negligence, often questioning authorities and holding those responsible accountable. Whether it was illegal land clearing, poorly managed waste, or threats to natural ecosystems, Karam made sure these issues didn’t go unnoticed.

His reporting style struck a balance between being informative and impactful, making complex environmental concerns easier for the public to understand and care about.

How work earned him multiple coveted awards

Over the years, Karam’s dedication to journalism and environmental advocacy earned him widespread respect, along with numerous awards.

He was widely regarded as one of the country’s most influential environmental journalists after winning the Seri Angkasa Award twice as well as the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) Award for Best Environmental Television Journalist for four conescutive years from 2004 to 2007.

Karam was not only recognised within the media industry, but also appreciated by environmental groups and the general public. With his passing, Malaysia has lost not just an exceptional journalist, but a strong voice for the environment.

He leaves behind a legacy of fearless reporting and a generation of viewers who are more conscious of environmental issues because of him.

His work also serves as a reminder that journalism can do something more than just inform: it can inspire change.

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