Kelantan Mat Rempits Turn New Airport Road Into Circuit, Minister Says Its Embarrassing

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A group of bikers in Kelantan recently went viral after videos of them using roads at the new Sultan Ismail Petra airport terminal (LTSIP) as a motorcycle circuit were posted on social media.

Based on videos found on Threads, the Mat Rempits (youths who participate in illegal motorcycle activities such as performing stunts and racing on public roads) are seen riding haphazardly along the airport’s roads, sometimes even going against the flow of traffic in large groups.

Anthony Loke: Kelantan rempits are “sad” and “disappointing”

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the actions of the Mat Rempits are not only sad, but also embarrassing.

According to a post on Facebook, Loke said the federal government spent nearly RM450 million to upgrade LTSIP to provide improved air travel for Kelantan. At the same time, LTSIP is a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state, as well as to attract more visitors.

“The actions of these Mat Rempits in front of the new departure hall not only endanger the lives of many who use the airport, but it could also be considered as an act of sabotage against the safety and economy of the state.

“I have ordered the Kelantan Road Transport Department’s Enforcement Director to conduct a large-scale enforcement operation in the area. Whoever dares to participate in rempit activities in front of the airport will have their motorcycles seized on the spot,” he said.

At the same time, Loke also requested Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to tighten the entries and exits to the airport, to curb rempit activities.

Malaysians grow weary of Mat Rempits

Mat Rempits are seen as menaces on the road, often ignoring public road rules and safety precautions such as performing dangerous stunts and not wearing proper safety gear.

Many Malaysians grow tired of constantly having to report the illegal gatherings and activities of these bikers to the authorities, saying that there is not enough strict enforcement against the young motorcycle hooligans.

However, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has conducted many large-scale operations in the past and recently as well, to curb the illegal activities.

Despite efforts, enforcement is not as easy as many would think, as Mat Rempits are also commonly seen escaping JPJ as well as police officers on their motorcycles.

READ MORE: [Watch] Mat Rempits Race Past KLCC While Giving Tourists Live Commentary

READ MORE: Traffic Cops Stop Rempit Activities In KL, Sahur Used As Excuse

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