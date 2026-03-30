Malaysian Tells Creepy Story About Doll He Bought From Japanese Second-Hand Store In KL Mall

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People love dolls for many reasons. They can cater to an interest of a person, feel relatable to you, can fetch a high price if they are rare and highly sought after, or even just because they subjectively look pretty.

However, there is a dark side to dolls that are made popular by horror movies and certain cultural beliefs. Whether you believe evil spirits reside in dolls or not, is entirely up to you.

One man’s bizarre tale about an Ichimatsu doll

Threads user @yarightitskyle recently shared a picture of a Japanese Ichimatsu doll. He said he had a sudden urge to buy the doll when he came across it at Jalan Jalan Japan (JJJ), a Japanese second-hand goods store located within 1 Shamelin Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

“I left it outside my room in the living room overnight. But the next morning, I suddenly felt like I didn’t like it anymore. It actually looked scary and ugly to me. My feelings changed from liking it to hating it in just one night, which is kind of creepy,” he said.

He later explained that he asked for some advice on how to get rid of the doll, and burned it.

In a separate post, he claimed that he got lost in the mall for hours after he purchased the doll and walked around until he sat at a McDonald’s, ordered a lot of food, and did not finish it.

Netizens chime in about the doll and share their own experience

The post gained a lot of attention from Malaysians and even one individual who claims to be a bomoh (shaman) urging him to get ride of the doll as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, another Threads user also shared a photo of an Ichimatsu doll, saying she was attracted to it while shopping at JJJ.

“Wanted to buy it but my friends said it’s giving creepy vibes so I didn’t. But it’s so cute and the hair even feels real,” she said.

Another person commmented with humour, asking if the doll would be willing to split rent or pay bills.

One Threads user claimed that in Japan, such dolls are brought to temples to be burned or thrown away in a bag with another bag of salt on top of it as they could be “vessels for the uninvited”.

What exactly are Ichimatsu dolls?

Image: Etsy

Ichimatsu dolls are traditional dolls that were made in 18th century Japan and named after Kabuki actor Shinagawa Ichimatsu. They are known for their realistic features, glass eyes, and the silk kimonos they wear.

Initally, they were popular as children’s toys during the Edo period (1603 – 1868). Later, they became associated with festivals like Hinamatsuri (Girl’s Day).

Some antique Ichimatsu dolls are coveted by collectors, with many vintage pieces from the Meiji period (1868 – 1912) still found today.

The belief that Ichimatsu dolls are haunted stems from a famous Japanese urban legend called the Okiku Doll.

According to the legend, a 2-year-old girl named Okiku loved her doll deeply, but died suddenly in 1919. Her family believed her spirit began inhabiting the doll, and soon after, they noticed its hair (initially a short bob) was growing down to its waist.

The legend also says that the doll’s hair would grow back over time after being cut.

Okiku’s doll is housed in Mennenji Temple in Hokkaido. Image: escape.com.au

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