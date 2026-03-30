Elephants Adjusting To Tennoji Zoo But Kelat’s Tusk Had A Mishap

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tennoji Zoo has released a detailed update on three elephants recently relocated from Malaysia, offering a glimpse into how the animals are adapting to their new surroundings and the challenges that come with such a major move.

According to the zoo’s official blog, the trio — Kelat, Amoi, and Dara — arrived earlier this month from Malaysia and are gradually adjusting to life in Osaka. Their transition has been supported by keepers who travelled alongside them, helping ensure continuity in care during the acclimatisation period.

The elephants have reportedly been eating well, showing a clear fondness for apples and bananas, while unanimously rejecting cabbage—highlighting their distinct dietary preferences. In a notable twist, Kelat, a male estimated to be around 20 years old, has developed a taste for Japanese carrots despite disliking them back home.

One of the elephants suffered a chipped tusk, Malaysian mahouts fixed it

Not everything has been smooth sailing. The zoo revealed that Kelat recently suffered a chipped tusk in what was described as a “shocking incident”.

Malaysian mahouts stepped in to carefully smooth the jagged edge to prevent further damage, and a metal ring has been fitted to stabilise the crack. Despite the injury, Kelat appears largely unfazed, with zoo staff opting to let the tusk regrow naturally.

Mahouts are individuals who works with, rides, and tends to elephants. Image: Tennoji Zoo

Kelat’s broken tusk, reinforced with metal rings. Image: Tennoji Zoo

The elephants have also completed a mandatory two-week quarantine period, after which they began exploring the outdoor exhibit area. Initial nervousness quickly gave way to playful behaviour, with the animals seen running around, digging, and enjoying time in the pool.

Still adjusting to their new home and neighbours

The elephants slowly familiarise themselves with their new environment. Image: Tennoji Zoo

Social dynamics among the trio have also begun to emerge. While Kelat and Amoi took to the water quickly, Dara initially hesitated before eventually joining in. All three were later observed bathing together.

Interestingly, the zoo noted that the elephants appeared startled by egrets flying overhead, suggesting they may not have encountered large birds frequently in their previous environment in Malaysia.

While the elephants are not yet officially on public display, visitors may occasionally catch a glimpse of them. Zoo officials have urged the public to remain quiet and avoid startling the animals as they continue adjusting to their new habitat.

Malaysians were initially against the elephants being transferred

When news about the three elephants from Taiping Zoo & Night Safari being transferred to Tennoji Zoo broke out in early March, many Malaysians objected the move as they feared the animals will be merely “zoo assets” and not be “protected in a natural environment or sanctuary” once they reach the zoo in Japan.

There was even an online petition to stop the transfer of the gentle giants, which impressively garnered more than 28,000 signatures.

However, Member of the Perak State Executive Council, Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, said the transfer was a collaboration between the Taiping Zoo & Night Safari, Tennoji Zoo, and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) since 2022.

At the same time, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup expressed his gladness that Malaysians care deeply about the elephants.

READ MORE: Don’t Send Them Away: Malaysians Question Welfare Of 3 Elephants Allegedly Headed To Japan

READ MORE: Perak Exco Assures That Three Elephants Sent To Japan Zoo Will Be Closely Monitored

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.