Ahmad Maslan’s 7-Point Fuel Fix: Sounds Good, But Short On Reality

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With rising fuel costs, Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan has put forward seven suggestions to help everyone get by.

Posting on Facebook, Ahmad Maslan shared that his suggestions are to address issues for the short, medium, and long-term.

These are his seven suggestions to manage rising fuel costs:

1. Increase the production, sale, and use of electric vehicles. This includes electric cars, electric motorcycles, electric buses, and others.

2. Greater research efforts and building more biodiesel factories. The biodiesel fuel is to be made from palm trees.

3, Give an incentive to the public to carpool to work.

4. Encourage the use of public transport.

5. Cycling is a healthy way to get to a nearby place.

6. Find oil import and export routes that do not go through sensitive areas or potential war zones.

7. Continuous and increased trade with various countries that can benefit Malaysia.

The reaction to his suggestions is mixed

Biodiesel has been in use for some time in certain areas in Malaysia. We have the B10 and B20 biodiesel blends. B10 is 10% of renewable biodiesel (typically palm methyl ester) mixed with 90% conventional petrodiesel, while B20 is 20% biodiesel mixed with 80% conventional petrodiesel. Both blends can work in standard diesel engines.

The problem? Malaysia’s biodiesel rollout stalled due to a halt in funding and construction of blending depots.

Additionally, in 2025, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Gani said the government wasn’t prepared to fund the RM643 million in infrastructure investments required by the industry to implement the B20 mandate nationwide. The B20 program is currently only implemented in Langkawi, Labuan, and most of Sarawak. The rest of Malaysia remains on the B10 program.

The failure to advance the B20 program has been criticised as a reason Malaysia is less efficient in managing fuel prices during the current global crisis.

Malay Mail reported in 2020 that the nation’s palm oil production couldn’t meet the demand to make biodiesel either.

Some netizens also had an issue with Ahmad Maslan’s suggestion to cycle to nearby areas. The idea sounds doable: hop on a bicycle and ride to the nearest shop. But, most of our road infrastructure doesn’t support safe cycling, even if it’s to the shops across the road. The cycling idea will work for some, but not all.

Netizens also suggested cutting off the salaries and perks, including pensions and motorcade escorts, of members of parliament and other ministers to save on the nation’s expenditure.

They called on Ahmad Maslan to walk his talk. They also encouraged ministers to cycle and carpool. It has to be a concerted effort together to manage fuel cost, instead of just putting the burden on the poor.

If you think some of Ahmad Maslan’s suggestions read like a model answer to a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) essay question – impressive on paper but hollow in practice – you’re not the only one.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.