Will Malaysia Be Nuclear Powered? Government Explores The Possibility

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Nuclear power might be the future of energy in Malaysia as the government explores its potential in response to the global energy crisis caused by US-Israel war against Iran and the closure of one of the world’s most important geographical chokepoints: The Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof said the consideration to explore nuclear energy, which is part of the 13th Malaysia Plan, is an important step towards strengthening the country’s long-term energy security and supporting its clean energy goals, Malay Mail reported.

“The need to assess the potential and feasability of nuclear energy is increasingly relevant in the context of a changing global energy landscape, influenced by geopolitical uncertainty as well as instability in fuel supply and price,” said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

What we know about Malaysia’s nuclear research

While Malaysia has yet to adopt nuclear power, we have long established the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, or Nuklear Malaysia. It is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

Located in Bangi, Selangor, this nuclear technology research facility does research and development (R&D) in the field of nuclear science and technology in Malaysia.

Aside from research, they also focus on commercialisation of technology, education and training, and publication related to nuclear knowledge.

In fact, a lot of information on nuclear technology and its potential as well as intended uses in Malaysia can be found on their official website.

Reactor TRIGA PUSPATI (RTP), a nuclear research reactor in Malaysia commissioned in 1982. Image: Malaysian Nuclear Agency

Does Malaysia have a nuclear bomb?

According to the agency, there’s no such thing as a nuclear bomb in Malaysia. The closest thing we have is probably the bomb that comes after eating copious amounts of extremely spicy sambal.

The nuclear research in Malaysia is used for peaceful and utilitarian purposes. For example, a Ground Penetrating Radar that uses radiation was used to find bodies buried underground after a disastrous landslide occurred at Batang Kali in 2022.

That is just one example of what nuclear technology can do. It is also used in medicine, agriculture, transport, water resources and the environment.

In the right hands and with good intentions, nuclear technology can be beneficial to humanity.

Nuclear energy has its risks, and is very expensive

Nuclear power does not come without dangerous risks. The primary concern would be rare but severe accidents that lead to radioactive releases like the famous reactor meltdown incidents in Chernobyl and Fukushima.

Radioactive waste management is also a big concern. Nuclear power produces radioactive waste such as spent fuel and Uranium tailings that remain dangerous for thousands of years, creating massive challenges for safe disposal.

There are also security risks, as nuclear reactors and waste sites are potential targets for terrorist attacks, which could lead to significant radioactive releases.

On top of all that, constructing and maintaining nuclear power plants is extremely expensive.

According to the World Nuclear Association, operating just one power plant could cost between USD$100 million to USD$200 million annually for maintenance, with staffing expenses reaching up to USD$50 million per year.

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