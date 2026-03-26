Klang Police Station Installs Bell Entry System After Late-Night Fight Incident

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The Meru police station in Klang have installed a bell entry system to control public access after midnight after a fight broke out on the premises earlier this month.

North Klang district police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said the move is aimed at strengthening security while ensuring the safety of police officers and the public.

In a Bernama report, he noted that many police stations across the country still operate within shoplots, which necessitates stronger security measures.

The station will operate as usual even with the new access control protocols

Vijaya informed that there are additional security steps put in place, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside and outside the station, as well as officers patrolling and monitoring the area.

Every night, at least two police personnel will be on duty at the station, with one receiving reports and the other on standby for patrol or external monitoring,” he said.

According to him, the same measures have been practiced for a long time at several other stations in North Klang, including Bandar Baru Klang, Bukit Raja, and Meru, and Bandar Sultan Sulaiman.

Police officers were not the target of the brawl

Elaborating on the fight that occurred in the Meru police station on 2 March, Vijaya said the incident was unexpected and happened suddenly. It was believed to have been due to a misunderstanding between two groups and was not intended to attack police officers.

“I hope the public respects the police station as a security institution. If you are not satisfied, resolve matters outside and channel it through a report so that an investigation can be conducted,” he said.

What happened at the station?

On the evening of 2 March 2026, three men walked into the Meru police station to lodge a police report.

Almost immediately, five more men stormed into the station and began attacking the three men.

A lone police officer attempted to de-escalate the situation verbally, but his efforts were in vain as both groups ignored him, while one even approached him in an intimidating manner.

The fight ended as quickly as it began, with all the men leaving the station at one point.

Five local men were later detained by police to assist in investigations under Sections 148, 427 and 324 of the Penal Code, Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, and Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Materials and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

READ MORE: Eight Men Duke It Out In Klang Police Station, Officer Helpless As One Suspect Flings Chair

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