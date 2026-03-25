Why Are Men Still Sitting In Women’s Only Coaches?

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The women-only coaches on Kuala Lumpur’s transit systems are meant to provide a safe space for women who commute alone. They were also made to curb unwanted interactions such as sexual harassment or other crimes that target women.

A post on Threads showing men occupying the women’s coach on the MRT Kajang Line recently went viral and sparked a discussion among Malaysians.

The person who posted the photos said the MRT was not full and there were plenty of available seats in the other coaches.

“My husband and I politely approached them to inform them that the coach is designated specifically for women.

“Instead of cooperating, they responded that they ‘don’t care’ and continued to remain there throughout the journey,” the Threads user alleged.

Image: Threads | Yegga Siny

She claimed the men tried to justify their actions by saying their sisters or wives were present, and argued that it does not change the purpose of a women-only coach.

“What was even more disheartening is that despite being made aware of the rule, they chose to ignore it. My husband himself respected the guideline by not sitting in the coach, even though I was inside,” Yegga said, adding that the men’s sisters and wives should also think about how they would feel if unfamiliar men sat next to them in the women’s coach.

Not enough enforcement on public transit?

Yegga raised the question of enforcement on mass public transport, highlighting that awareness is not sufficient if people feel that they can ignore the rules without suffering consequences.

She urged RapidKL to take stricter measures in enforcing the guidelines they have set to ensure women may travel with a sense of safety and respect.

Looking to the comments section, many pointed out that there is a WhatsApp QR code near the train doors which passengers in the women’s coach can scan and chat with MRT customer service.

“Just scan and chat with the MRT customer service and send them a picture, then one of their persons in charge (PIC) will come,” said one Threads user.

A few Malaysians shared similar experiences, telling of their encounters with men who just ignore or laugh them off after being told to step out of the women-only coaches.

Some users also pointed out that the men in the photos are foreign nationals, although a language barrier would be highly unlikely as the women-only coaches are indicated in Bahasa Melayu, English, and coloured in bright pink with a clear “female” icon.

Male passengers can sit in the women’s coach, but only with certain conditions

According to the MyRapid official website, there are two exceptions that allow male persons to occupy the women’s coach.

All female passengers of any age and boys aged 12 and below who are accompanied by a female guardian can board the Women’s Coach. All people with disabilities (OKU) along with their caregivers are given priority to board any coach.

The transit operator also posted some information in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section about what women should do if they see a man in the women-only coach.

It first tells female passengers to politely request the male passenger to move to the normal coaches and if the situation persists or escalates, they can seek assistance from auxiliary police or operations staff.

Passengers can also contact the Rapid KL Customer Care Unit at suggest@rapidkl.com.my or at 03-7885 2585.

More information on the women’s coach can be found HERE.

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