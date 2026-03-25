When War Shakes The World, Where Does Malaysia Stand? What Tengku Zafrul Is Really Saying

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As tensions in West Asia rattle global markets, Senior Political Advisor to the Prime Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz says Malaysia must move quickly to position itself as a safe haven for investors seeking stability.

In a recent write-up on Facebook, Tengku Zafrul acknowledged that the ongoing conflict will bring immediate economic pain, including rising energy prices, higher logistics costs, and renewed inflationary pressures.

“Malaysians may feel this through higher fuel prices, rising food costs, and broader cost of living pressures,” he said, warning that prolonged instability could even lead to slower global growth.

Nervous Investors Are Moving Their Money

Despite the risks, the Chairman of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) stressed that global crises often trigger a reshuffling of capital, as investors begin to reconsider where they place their money.

He noted that during periods of uncertainty, funds tend to flow towards countries that offer:

Political stability

Clear policies

Strong institutions

“In a more uncertain world, these qualities become even more valuable,” he said.

This shift could benefit countries like Malaysia, particularly within ASEAN, as global investors look for safer alternatives.

READ MORE: No Troops, But A Seat At The Table: Saudi Arabia Asks Malaysia To Help Broker Middle East Peace

Malaysia “Well Positioned” To Capture Investment

Tengku Zafrul argued that Malaysia already has several advantages that make it attractive to foreign investors.

“We are politically stable, strategically located at the heart of ASEAN, and deeply integrated into global trade networks,” he said.

He also pointed to Malaysia’s strengths in Islamic finance, its established halal ecosystem, and long-standing ties with both East Asia and the Gulf region.

More importantly, he highlighted that Malaysia is not starting from scratch, citing RM426.7 billion in approved investments in 2025, the highest on record.

“In periods of uncertainty, investors tend to favour destinations with a proven track record,” he added.

READ MORE: Iran Is Fighting With America And Israel, How Does This Affect Malaysia?

Gulf Funds Present Major Opportunity

Tengku Zafrul singled out the Gulf region as a key source of potential investment.

He noted that sovereign wealth funds in the region collectively manage around USD5 trillion, and may increasingly look to diversify their portfolios amid regional uncertainty.

“Malaysia is well placed to attract a share of these flows,” he said, pointing to the country’s cultural and economic ties with the Middle East.

Focus On Future-Ready Industries

According to Tengku Zafrul, the types of investments Malaysia should target are aligned with long-term national priorities.

These include:

Data centres

Renewable energy

Power and grid infrastructure

Logistics and industrial parks

Healthcare

Food security

Halal goods and services

Advanced manufacturing

“These are precisely the sectors that underpin resilience and long-term growth,” he said.

Trade Talks With Gulf States A “Timely” Boost

He also highlighted ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between Malaysia and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which began in May 2025.

“The timing could not have been more opportune,” Tengku Zafrul said, adding that the agreement would strengthen long-term economic ties and support investment flows.

However, he cautioned that capturing these opportunities will require discipline and efficiency and called for:

Faster approval processes

Better coordination in investor facilitation

Clear prioritisation of strategic sectors

“If investors are reassessing risk, Malaysia must present itself as a credible and compelling alternative,” he said.

Balancing Opportunity With Reality

While highlighting the potential upside, Tengku Zafrul stressed that the human and economic costs of conflict cannot be ignored.

“Conflict brings human suffering, economic strain, and global uncertainty,” he said.

Still, he maintained that Malaysia’s response will determine whether the country can emerge stronger.

“Malaysia’s opportunity does not lie in the crisis itself, but in our ability to respond to a changing world,” he added.

His message is clear: while global instability will bring short-term challenges, it also opens a window for Malaysia to strengthen its position in the global economy.

The question now is whether the country can act quickly enough to turn that opportunity into real gains.

READ MORE: Middle East Chaos Sends Fuel Prices Climbing, Diesel Almost RM4 A Litre

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