Influencer Iman Kamil Confirms Tattoo Is Real, Pours Out About Struggles With Stigma

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Content creator Iman Kamil, better known as Yes Iman on social media, recently shared a video on Instagram where a tattoo can be seen visibly on his left arm.

Iman started by telling viewers that the tattoo on his arm is real and that the video is “not an AI video”.

He said he needed to address his new body art as he will definitely bump into people outside and there’s no avoiding comments and speculation.

“I’m tired of having to answer the same questions again and again. Instead of hearing about this from other people and making speculations, I’m just going to tell you this is real. This thing on my arm is real,” he said.

Netizens believe Iman might be facing mental health difficulties

In one part of the video, Iman mentions that he has been facing struggles and challenges, as well as “noisy late night thoughts”, before admitting that the tattoo will affect and jeopardize his life and career.

“Everyone has sins, just that your sins are not manifested on your body and people don’t see it. My sins are now manifested on my body,” he said.

“I’m tired. Luckily I’m still alive. Even if I die, people will still criticise me. So, better that I live like this as they criticise me,” he added.

While tattoos carry a heavy stigma in Malaysia, many offered words of support and expressed concern towards Iman’s state of mind. Some even extended professional assistance to help him overcome his troubles.

Preacher shares his advice with Iman and any who are facing difficult life challenges

Preacher and writer Iddin Ramli recently shared some advice directed at the influencer, after a follower sent him Iman’s video post.

In an Instagram video, Iddin revealed that Iman had actually reached out to him back in 2020, asking for advice about his personal struggles.

He said life is naturally full of challenges, and even the Qur’an does not promise that good or faithful people will be free from hardship. In fact, he noted that the stronger one’s faith, the more tests they may face.

“Tests are there to prove our faith. It’s easy to say we believe when things are fine, but much harder when we are struggling,” he said.

Iddin added that those who endure their trials will be rewarded by God.

He also shared a personal coping approach: Instead of focusing on the hardship itself, he focuses on the One who sent the test, believing that every challenge has purpose.

Iddin acknowledged that feeling overwhelmed is normal, noting that even the Prophet Muhammad experienced sadness and grief, including when he lost his son.

Iddin advised those facing difficulties not to isolate themselves, as it can lead to poor decisions, and encouraged them to seek support from the right people.

He expressed hope that, with faith and support, people can overcome any challenges they face.

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