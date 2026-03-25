Drink Vendors Suffer Head Injuries After Alleged Attack By Unlicensed Photographers Near KLCC

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Two drink sellers were allegedly attacked by a group of unlicensed photographers near the Petronas Twin Towers on Sunday night (23 March).

Influencer and former teacher Mohd Fadli Salleh claimed on Facebook that a group of unlicensed photographers became aggressive, which led to a confrontation with foreign tourists.

Two nearby drink vendors tried to break up the fight but were attacked by the group of unlicensed photographers.

Both vendors suffered from head injuries: one needed seven stitches and the other needed two stitches.

Image: Mohd Fadli Salleh/FB Image: Mohd Fadli Salleh/FB

Mohd Fadli said he’s unsure what was used to cause such injuries. He claimed the vendors were attacked from behind and had their drink containers smashed.

It’s understood that a report has been made to the police.

Mohd Fadli added that the presence of unlicensed photographers in the popular area has long been a public concern. He claimed that the group seemed untouchable and was still operating without issues despite public complaints of assaults.

READ MORE: DBKL Cracks Down On KLCC Photographers Without Permits, Issues 14 Compounds And Seizes Equipment

He believes that if nothing is done about the issue, it’ll damage the country’s image. He hopes the authorities will take firmer action against the group of unlicensed photographers.

READ MORE: “We’re Just Trying To Make a Living”: KLCC Photographers Push Back Against Harassment Claims

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese Tourists Face F-Bomb Over RM5 Photo Payment In Front Of KLCC

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