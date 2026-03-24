OMG Panas Gila! But Was It Always This Hot In Malaysia?

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Just yesterday (23 March), MetMalaysia issued a Level 1 heatwave warning for Kuala Lumpur.

The capital was listed among other locations including Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Hulu Perak in Perak, as well as Daerah Utara and Timur-Laut in Penang, Sik, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Pulau Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu in Kedah.

A Level 1 (warning) status indicates temperatures in those areas will range between 35°C and 37°C for three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, three areas in Kedah have been reported to be in Level 2 (heatwave) alert, with daily temperatures going above 37°C and up to 40°C for three days straight.

At the time of writing, no states in Malaysia have been issued a Level 3 (extreme heatwave) status.

All across the nation, Malaysians have made remarks about the blazing hot weather, expressing how unbearable it can be when it stretches over several days and even nights.

It’s also unfortunate that the heatwave comes during the Aidilfitri celebrations when everyone is still on holiday or visiting friends and family.

A few Malaysians however, are taking it in stride, posting humorous content about the heat on social media.

Take care orang utara!!! Harini suhu dekat Alor Setar, Kedah dah cecah 38°C‼️



Ikutkan forecast utk hari raya esok, trend suhu sngt panas akan berterusan. Ni level gelombang haba dah gais. Make sure minum air banyak & kurangkan exposure to direct sunlight masa beraya! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/dhvwSL2wtw — izzi (@IzzraifHarz) March 20, 2026

Malaysians Have Always Lived With Heat, But Not Like How It Is Today

Ask older Malaysians, and many will say the same thing: “It was hot, but not like this.”

What was once a predictable tropical climate has evolved into one marked by rising temperatures, recorded extremes, and recurring heatwaves. A shift now clearly backed by official data.

Both the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the Department Of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) have records that show how temperatures have shifted over the last few decades.

The 1970s: Warm, Stable, Predictable

In the 1970s, Malaysia’s climate was notably consistent.

Daily temperatures hovered within a narrow range, rarely pushing into extremes. While it was warm (as expected in a tropical country) there were almost no recorded heatwaves.

Meteorological studies show that before the 1980s, Malaysia experienced little to no large-scale heatwave activity. The weather was predictable, and prolonged periods of unusually high temperatures were virtually unheard of.

In simple terms, Malaysians in that era dealt with heat but not dangerous heat.

The 1980s–1990s: The First Signs of Change

Things began to change in the early 1980s.

Climate data points to around 1982 as a turning point, when the first consistent signs of heatwave conditions started to emerge. These were often linked to El Niño events, which brought drier and hotter weather across Southeast Asia.

The 1997–1998 El Niño stands out as one of the earliest major episodes where Malaysians experienced prolonged, uncomfortable heat across wider regions.

Still, heatwaves remained occasional and not yet the norm.

The 2000s: A New Pattern Emerges

By the early 2000s, the trend became harder to ignore.

Heatwaves were no longer isolated incidents. They began occurring more regularly, lasting longer, and affecting larger parts of the country.

Researchers found that:

Heatwave duration was increasing steadily

More areas across Peninsular Malaysia were being affected

The overall baseline temperature was rising

This marked a crucial shift: Heatwaves were no longer anomalies, they were becoming part of Malaysia’s climate system.

The 2010s–2020s: When Heat Turns Hazardous

Fast forward to today, and the difference is unmistakable.

In recent years, temperatures in parts of Malaysia have repeatedly hit 35°C to 37°C for several consecutive days, meeting the official threshold for a heatwave as defined by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

One notable event was in 2016, when temperatures exceeded 37°C in multiple areas, prompting school closures.

A MetMalaysia heatwave report in 2019. Image: MetMalaysia

2026: Health Minister Warns of 40°C Danger, Heat Claims Life of Child Left in Car

Recently, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad issued a warning to Malaysians regarding an incoming heatwave after 15 heatwave-related cases were reported this year, including three cases of heatstroke and one death involving a child left in a vehicle.

Dzulkefly said in a Facebook post that the current extreme heat requires everyone to be more careful, including monitoring early signs of heatstroke such as prolonged dizziness, unusual thirst and a rising body temperature.

“If these signs appear, take immediate preventive measures by seeking shade, drinking plenty of plain water, and cooling the body promptly,” he said.

He also urged the public not to leave children or anyone else unattended in vehicles, even for a minute.

According to him, infants and children, the elderly, chronic patients and individuals active in hot weather are among the groups at higher risk of heatstroke.

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