Malaysians Weigh WFH Options Amid Rising Oil Prices

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As the world faces an oil crisis courtesy of the war in the Middle East, Malaysians are bracing themselves for economic challenges that will hit them not only at home, but also in their fuel tanks.

Since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, crude oil prices have surged over 40% to 50% at USD$100 to USD$110 per barrel.

Many on social media are now calling for a work from home (WFH) arrangement to help ease financial burdens as not only petrol prices are soaring, but also other things like food and agricultural products, logistics and supply chain costs, as well as imported goods among others.

READ MORE: Heads Up, Malaysia! Here’s Why Your Groceries May Cost More Soon

However, there is still some resistance to the idea as working from office has slowly become the norm again ever since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared over.

Some Malaysians suggested a WFH arrangement for workers who are not physically required to be at an office or any other on-site work location.

“We WFH before to end the COVID-19 viral infections. This time, it’s obviously to save up on petrol usage.

“With the total lockdown from 2020 to 2021, petrol and diesel consumption went down by 25%,” X user Syahir said in a post.

However, he noted that it will be impossible to implement a lockdown now, thus (petrol) savings will be much less.

There’s also speculation that any sort of savings will be “transferred” to other sectors which use more energy. For example, those who WFH might face higher electricity bills.

Aku setuju WFH untuk yang tak perlu physically ada dekat office.



Cuma dulu kita WFH sebab nak tamatkan rantaian penularan Covid-19. Kali ini obviously nak jimat penggunaan bahan api.



Masa 2020-2021 dengan total lockdown penggunaan Petrol dan Diesel hanya berkurang 25%.



Kali… https://t.co/vR9YXMbJHF pic.twitter.com/UaTJmk9eZ2 — Syahir (@syahir) March 23, 2026

Another X user, Syam, commented on news regarding the Malaysian Employers Federation’s (MEF) statement that said the working from home practice should not be implemented across the board.

He called it a “Strawman Fallacy” and highlighted that it’s only office workers who can work remotely should be allowed to WFH, not factory and service employees whose jobs require them to physically be at their workplace.

MEF kata WFH tak boleh sebab "tak semua kerja boleh dibuat dari rumah". Itu strawman. Tak ada siapa suruh pekerja kilang atau restoran WFH. Isunya kerja pejabat yang memang boleh remote. Paksa orang travel 2 jam sehari untuk buka laptop sama bukan produktiviti tapi pembaziran. https://t.co/aOorQdQfnb — Syam (@saifulhisyam) March 13, 2026

Some also pointed out that the government is run on the backs of workers, not employers.

“MEF can say what they want about the WFH policy. But, the government must remember, the ones who keep the country alive and functional are its workers. Employers can also be paralyzed if they have no employees. Save your resources,” one X user said.

MEF boleh cakap apa saja pasai policy WFH.



Tapi kerajaan kena ingat. Yang memastikan negara ni hidup dan berfungsi setiap hari adalah golongan pekerja. Bukan majikan. Majikan pun boleh lumpuh kalau tak ada pekerja. Jangan jadi bodoh. Jimatkan sumber. Jgn ikut ckp dinosaur. — Injang (@Injang_Nation) March 13, 2026

Thailand and Vietnam urge government workers to WFH, Malaysians ask when is their turn

Earlier, we reported Malaysians asking for flexible work arrangements including working from home to cut down petrol usage.

They asked why Malaysia is still falling behind on this matter when two fellow ASEAN countries, Thailand and Vietnam, have already encouraged their own civil servants to work from home if possible.

The Malaysian government said it would mull over a work-from-home initiative for the public sector, after some extensive research is done.

READ MORE: Malaysians Ask To Work From Home To Reduce Petrol Usage

Meanwhile on Threads, many are actively searching for jobs that allow working from home — an indicator of shifting work arrangement preferences that have stuck with Malaysians ever since it was widely practiced during the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Many have weighed the pros and cons to a work-from-home culture, and the majority are in favour of it.

However, whether the government will decide to allow public sector employees to work from home or not remains to be seen.

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