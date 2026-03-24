Health Officer Fined For Smoking At A Rawang Eatery

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A Health Ministry officer has been fined and faced disciplinary action after being caught smoking at an eatery.

The officer was allegedly photographed smoking a cigarette by a member of the public on 23 March at a restaurant in Rawang.

Screenshot from Twitter

In an official statement, the Health Ministry (KKM) said the officer was issued a compound under Section 16(2)(No. 4 Smoking at eating places) of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

The officer also faces internal disciplinary action in line with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations.

KKM reiterates that the smoking ban under Act 852 is comprehensive and applies to all individuals without exception, including civil servants.

KKM added that food premises are among the 28 no-smoking areas gazetted to safeguard public well-being.

While netizens praised KKM for taking action against its own staff, the incident shines a light on the hypocrisy of it all. A netizen argued that the ministry cannot ‘’instill discipline’’ on the wider public if its own employees fail to abide by the no-smoking rule themselves.

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