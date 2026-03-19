So Hari Raya Friday Or Saturday? See Which Countries Confirmed & Who’s Still Waiting

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As Ramadan comes to a close, many countries have either announced Eid al-Fitr (Hari Raya) or are still waiting for confirmation based on the crescent moon sighting.

Here’s what other countries around the globe have announced regarding the beginning of Hari Raya.

Some countries are observing Eid today

Afghanistan, Niger, and Mali authorities announced the first day of Eid as today (19 March), following confirmation of the Syawal crescent.

Eid on Friday across most of Middle East and Africa

A large number of countries in the Middle East and Africa have declared Friday (20 March) as the first day of Eid, according to Gulf News.

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Maldives, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq.

Africa: Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Uganda, Nigeria, Chad, Gambia, Guinea, Benin, Senegal, Cameroon.

Australia also declared Friday as Eid based on astronomical calculations and moon observations.

Singapore celebrates Eid on Saturday

Singapore announced that Saturday, 21 March, will be the first day of Eid in the country. This is due to the impossibility of sighting the crescent moon today.

Countries waiting on moon-sighting results

Gabon, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Suriname have yet to make an official announcement as they wait for moon-sighting results.

Nations expecting moon-sighting today before declaring first day of Eid

A few countries will attempt to sight the Syawal crescent this evening to determine whether Eid will fall on Friday or Saturday.

These countries include: Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and Mauritania, along with several countries in Central Asia and Africa.

Malaysia will tune in tonight at 8pm to find out if Hari Raya falls on Friday or Saturday.

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