Keep US Warships Out Of Malaysia, Say NGOs

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A coalition of Malaysian civil society organisations has issued an open letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, protesting the recent docking of two United States Navy vessels in Penang and calling for an immediate review of the country’s policies on foreign military access to its ports.

The letter, dated 18 March and signed by 24 non-governmental organisations (NGO), raised objections to the presence of US littoral combat ships at the North Butterworth Container Terminal between 14 and 16 March.

While acknowledging that the docking may have followed established administrative procedures, the groups argued that procedural compliance alone does not absolve Malaysia of broader moral and political responsibility.

“The assertion that these vessels complied with ‘established procedures’ is insufficient. Administrative compliance does not absolve Malaysia of moral or political responsibility,” the letter states.

Concerns Over Global Conflict

Central to the NGOs’ objection is the United States’ involvement in ongoing military actions against Iran, which they described as “unlawful and unprovoked”. The coalition argued that allowing US naval vessels to dock in Malaysian ports risks positioning the country as complicit in international conflicts.

“Allowing its naval vessels to dock — however routine this is framed — amounts to enabling such actions,” the letter read, adding that Malaysia’s credibility on issues of justice and international law could be undermined.

The groups stressed that the issue goes beyond routine port access and touches on Malaysia’s foreign policy principles and moral standing.

“This is a matter of principle, not procedure,” they said.

Three Key Demands

The coalition outlined three main demands to the government:

An immediate suspension of docking permissions for military vessels from countries allegedly engaged in violations of international law;

A comprehensive review of policies governing foreign military access to Malaysian ports;

Greater transparency through public clarification of the principles guiding such decisions.

They also warned against Malaysia becoming “a logistical waypoint for war”, urging the government to take a firm and principled stance.

Broad Coalition of Civil Society

The letter was endorsed by a wide spectrum of organisations, including rights groups, academic movements, and pro-Palestinian solidarity networks such as BDS Malaysia, Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM), Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia, and ALIRAN.

The diversity of signatories reflects growing concern among segments of Malaysian civil society over the country’s role in global geopolitical tensions, particularly in relation to conflicts involving Muslim-majority nations.

As of now, Putrajaya has not publicly responded to the letter. It remains unclear whether the government will review its existing protocols or maintain that such naval visits fall within standard diplomatic and military cooperation practices.

MINDEF Says Foreign Military Naval Ships Docking in Malaysia is Nothing New

The Malaysian Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) informed the public that the presence of two littoral combat ships (LCS) owned by the US — the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) and USS Tulsa (LCS 16) — in Penang was a temporary stop or “port of call” for logistics management before continuing the journey to their destination.

According to Berita Harian, Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said it is not something new, and is a normal practice in international defence and maritime since a long time ago.

“This is part of diplomatic defence activities to build confidence as well as maintain the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

“The main reason for a ‘port of call’ is to enable ships to carry out logistical matters such as resupply, light maintenance, and opportunities for crew to rest,” he said in a statement.

READ MORE: US Navy Minesweepers Needed In Middle East Found Docked In Penang

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