Worried About Raya Traffic? Download The PLUS App To Plan Your Journey Home

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There’s nothing quite like the excitement of heading back to your hometown until you’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic and you feel the festive mood fade the longer the journey goes on.

Threads user @aynazyn__ has a solution to this. She advised travellers to download the PLUS app so they can monitor the road and traffic conditions.

Screenshot from Threads

Through the PLUS app, users can see CCTV recordings of roads and highways in real time and gain traffic insights before leaving the house.

The PLUS app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

If you don’t feel like downloading the app, the Jalan Now website provides live traffic updates on highways as well.

The other option is to download the Tuju app [App Store, Google Play] by the Malaysian Highway Authority to check live traffic cams. The Tuju app also functions like Google Maps and Waze, and users can find nearby service centers and toll rates.

What are the other features in the app?

Aside from providing real-time traffic updates, the PLUS app has other features such as:

Checking and calculating toll fares

A SOS button to contact PLUS in emergencies

A map showing Touch n Go self-service kiosks for top-ups

A map showing EV fast-charging stations on the PLUS Highway

A list of bike shelters

Another Threads user shared that the Touch n Go card can be linked in the PLUS app to collect PLUSMile points. These points can be used to redeem items like snacks via the app or at RnRs.

Screenshot of PLUS app menu

There are AwAS cameras along PLUS highway

To further ease traffic flow, the Works Ministry shared that Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS) cameras have been installed in several strategic locations along the PLUS highway. These cameras help to automatically detect traffic violations, including speed limits and traffic light violations.

TLDR: Drive carefully and responsibly!

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