Tunku Aminah As U Mobile Chairman Marks Stronger Malaysian Ownership In Shareholding Change

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Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim has been appointed chairman of U Mobile Sdn Bhd with effect from 13 March 2026. This follows Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun stepping down as chairman on 12 March. Tan will now serve as founder and adviser to the board instead.

Her appointment comes after Mawar Setia Sdn Bhd increased its equity stake in U Mobile to more than 50% following the completion of a share sale with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd (STT). This shareholding change marks a stronger Malaysian ownership in Malaysia’s competitive telecommunication landscape.

Mawar Setia is a Malaysian investment holding company founded by Tan and Tunku Aminah.

Tan shared that the latest changes in the U Mobile boardroom reflect the company’s commitment to building infrastructure that is reliable, scalable, and delivered on time.

Our focus is to strengthen governance and long-term funding support, so the management team can accelerate rollout and meet the coverage expectations set for the country’s second Fifth Generation (5G) network. I am delighted to share that U Mobile has been progressing well and is ahead of deployment schedule. Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun

He also highlighted Tunku Aminah’s extensive leadership and governance background, which includes leading private organisations across various sectors and serving on the boards of public-listed and private companies.

More on Tunku Aminah

Tunku Aminah, the daughter of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, did her A-Level studies at the LaSalle College of the Arts in Singapore and at the Australian International School Singapore, where she obtained her Higher School Certificate.

In 2023, Tunku Aminah was appointed as Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd’s chairperson. The Edge reported that she holds a 30% stake in Berjaya Rail.

She also sits on the board of Berjaya Corp Bhd, Berjaya Assets Bhd, Berjaya Capital Bhd, Berjaya Hartanah Bhd, Berjaya Waterfront Sdn Bhd, Bukit Kiara Resort Bhd, and REDtone Digital Bhd.

According to REDtone’s website, she also holds the KFC franchise in Stulang Laut, Johor Bahru.

Since July 2016, Tunku Aminah has been the president of Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) when her brother and the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail, stepped down.

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