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JDT Pride Or Public Nuisance? Stickers At Hiroshima Stadium Spark Complaints
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JDT Pride Or Public Nuisance? Stickers At Hiroshima Stadium Spark Complaints

Fans of JDT have been asked to stop vandalising public property in Japan.

by
March 18, 2026
Credit: @kiyotantaka0526/X & Johor Southern Tigers/FB

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A Japanese netizen has asked fans of Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) to stop placing stickers at a stadium in Hiroshima.

Twitter user @kiyotantaka0526 posted a picture of the sticker stuck on a pole outside the stadium. The sticker had the words, ‘’Johor Level Asia Yang Sebenar’’ which translates to ‘’Johor, The Real Asia Level.’’

JDT, also known as the Southern Tigers, recently celebrated advancing to the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-finals at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima, previously known as the Hiroshima Soccer Stadium. It’s believed the stickers are found at the same stadium.

The user said he had removed the sticker, but there was another sticker further down the same pole.

Malaysian netizens apologised and admitted that it was an embarrassing and irresponsible act.

Some shared they also have issues with the behaviours of these football fans, while others urged the football club to advise its fans better.

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