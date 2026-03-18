Ashes to Assets: Cremation Urns Stolen In Bold Heist, Held For Ransom

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Last month, a rather macabre case of kidnapping unfolded when 15 cremation urns containing ashes of the deceased were reported to be stolen from a memorial park in Negeri Sembilan.

According to Malaysiakini, Nilai district police chief superintendent Johari Yahya said the alleged thief recently contacted the park’s management and made a disturbing demand: “Pay me, and the urns will be returned”.

He also told reporters that the suspect had gotten in touch with the park management via WhatsApp using a foreign number, and claimed that he had “found” the stolen urns before demanding payment for their safe return.

Media reports on the number of stolen urns have been varied. BFM reported 30 urns being stolen from the memorial park.

Not the first urn theft case this year

Meanwhile, in early March, grave robbers made off with several ash containers from a columbarium rack at Perpetual Memorial Park in Kulai, Johor.

The park’s assistant manager noticed a few urns missing from the rack at around 5pm on 6 March, and immediately lodged a police report.

Sin Chew Daily reported police confirming they received a report regarding the suspected theft of more than 20 urns from the memorial park.

Later, on 15 March, the Chinese daily reported four suspects — two Chinese and two foreigners — were arrested by police over the disappearance of the urns. No ransom demands were made from the thieves before they were detained.

Both cases are in violation of Section 297 of the Penal Code for trespassing in a burial ground or place of worship, which carries a penalty of up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

They also violate Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief causing damage or loss of property, an offence punishable by up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

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