You’ve Seen Him On TV — But What Exactly Does The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Do?

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For most Malaysians, the sight of a gentleman in a pristine Baju Melayu and songkok appearing on RTM at 8pm can only mean one thing: it’s time to check if the rendang needs to be cooked tonight.

Affectionately known as the “Raya Guy” or the “Moon Watcher”, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal (Penyimpan Mohor Besar Raja-Raja) is one of the most recognizable figures in the country. Yet, beyond the two minutes of fame he gets during Ramadan, Syawal and Zulhijjah, his role is one of the most critical and ancient pillars of the Malaysian constitutional monarchy.

As of March 2026, the man holding this prestigious title is Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, a veteran civil servant who has become a household face over the last 15 years.

Who is Tan Sri Syed Danial?

Image: EmpAhmadK via Wikimedia Commons

Tan Sri Syed Danial isn’t just a TV personality; he is a highly decorated former Administrative and Diplomatic Officer (PTD) with over 32 years of service under his belt. Born in 1944 in George Town, Penang, the 81-year-old is a proud alumnus of the Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) and holds degrees from the University of Malaya and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Before he was appointed as the 16th incumbent (according to the official Conference of Rulers records) in January 2011, he served in various capacities across Sarawak, Sabah, and Perak. He even served as the Grand Chamberlain (Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela) at Istana Negara, proving that his life has been dedicated to the service of the Malay Rulers long before he started announcing Raya dates.

It’s not just about sighting the moon

While the public mostly associates him with the lunar calendar, the Keeper’s “day job” is significantly more intense. He serves as the Secretary to the Conference of Rulers (Majlis Raja-Raja).

When the nine Malay Rulers and the four Governors (Yang di-Pertua Negeri) meet to discuss national policies, religious matters, or the appointment of top-tier judges and the Election Commission, Tan Sri Syed Danial is the man who coordinates it all. He is the bridge between the Istana and Putrajaya.

One of his most high-stakes duties occurs every five years: the election of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. During the secret ballot process, the Keeper is the one who distributes the ballot papers to the Sultans and is one of the very few people allowed to count the votes to determine who will be the next King.

The literal “Big Seal”

The title isn’t just metaphorical. There is an actual, physical “Big Seal”. In fact, there are two of them, and they were made in England in 1949.

The first seal is a massive piece of machinery weighing 93kg and the second one is a “lighter” version weighing 38kg, which is used when the Keeper needs to travel for official business.

The big seal The “travel” seal

The surface of the Seal features the crests of the nine Malay states and the words “Mohor Besar Raja-Raja Negeri Melayu” in Jawi. When this seal is pressed onto a document, it signifies the collective authority of the Malay Rulers.

The legends who came before

Before Tan Sri Syed Danial, the title belonged to the legendary Engku Tan Sri Ibrahim Engku Ngah. For many Millennials and Gen X-ers, Engku Ibrahim was the face of Raya. He served for a staggering 22 years (1989–2011), holding the record for the longest-serving Keeper in Malaysian history.

Engku Tan Sri Ibrahim Engku Ngah.

His retirement in 2011 marked the end of an era, but the transition to Syed Danial was seamless, maintaining the same aura of calm and dignity that the office demands.

The lineage of the office goes back to 1948, with the first-ever Keeper being Raja Ayob Raja Bot. Other notable names include Ahmad Husin, who served for 17 years (1963–1980), and Tunku Ya’acob Sultan Abdul Hamid, a Kedah prince who held the post in the early 1950s.

There’s a reason many still tune in to TV for Ramadan and Raya announcements

In an age where we can check the moon’s phase on an iPhone, why do millions of Malaysians still wait for the TV announcement?

It’s because the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal represents consensus. In Malaysia, the start of fasting and the celebration of Raya are not just astronomical events, they are acts of national unity decreed by the Rulers. When the Keeper speaks, he isn’t just giving us a date, he is signaling that the entire nation will celebrate as one.

So, the next time you see Tan Sri Syed Danial on your screen, remember: he’s not just “the moon guy”. He’s the guardian of a 600-year-old tradition (with British and Indian roots) that keeps the wheels of the Malaysian monarchy turning.

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