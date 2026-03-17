Woman Stops In Traffic To Save Kitten, Other Malaysians Share Their Rescue Stories

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In a country that adores cats, it’s a pretty normal sight to see Malaysians going out of their way (and sometimes into danger) just to save a feline from harm.

A woman recently posted dashcam footage from her car on Threads, showing how she came across a lost kitten in the middle of a three-lane road.

Expressing her concern for the young cat, she stopped her car in moving traffic and stepped out of the vehicle to retrieve the kitten in distress.

The video showed her scrambling to catch the cat, and even falling onto her knees as the kitten darted around frantically while cars and motorcycles whizzed by.

“I was not thinking of anything else in that moment. I was just worried the cat would be run over. I almost didn’t rescue the cat, because I was afraid too,” she said.

After she brought the kitten into her car, the woman drove to work and handed the feline over to a security guard.

Other people shared their own cat rescue stories

In the comments section, Malaysians expressed their appreciation and praised the woman for her bravery in rescuing the kitten.

At the same time, some also shared photos and videos of cats they saved from similar situations.

“Same here. I was concerned it was going to get run over. I was so worried at the time,” one user commented with a picture of the cat he rescued sitting safely on his lap in his car.

Meanwhile, another Threads user shared a video of a gray cat he rescued after seeing it wandering on its own on Jalan Tun Razak.

What you should do if you rescue a stray cat

The first thing you’ll want to do is check if the cat has an owner. Not all cats are indoor pets and there are owners who let them roam around. The easiest way to check is to look for a collar around their neck, which typically contains details like the owner’s address or telephone number.

If there’s no collar or tag, ask nearby houses or shops if they recognise the cat. You could also post a photo of the cat in local groups or lost pets groups on Facebook.

Lastly, and perhaps the last chance in finding its owner, is to take the cat to a vet and have them check for a microchip, which also contains details of the owner, if it has one.

If you’re willing to, give it temporary care for a few days while you think of what to do next or wait for an owner to respond.

After that, you should decide what to do with the rescue cat in the long-term. There are three reasonable options you could choose from:

Keep or adopt the cat, which means you will have to fork out some expenses like vet services and microchipping. Rehome the cat by finding new willing owners through social media or by asking friends, family, and co-workers. Bring it to a reputable shelter and let them take care of it or find a new home for it.

If the cat is feral or unfriendly under human care, it is advisable to get it spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and then return it to a safe spot in the area you found it.

Avoid abandoning it in a completely different area, throwing it into forests or industrial areas, or feeding it long-term without neutering as it might raise the stray population in the area.

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