Tamim Dahri’s Court Hearing Postponed To 17 May Since He’s In Riyadh

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Activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak was supposed to face charges at the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court today.

However, his court appearance has been postponed to 17 May after he was tracked to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, via Bangkok International Airport, Thailand.

Tamim faces charges under Section 295 of the Penal Code for allegedly damaging a soolam, a sacred symbol in Hinduism, at the former site of the Sri Maha Muniswarar temple in Langkawi.

READ MORE: Malaysian Hindu Community Fights Back After Sacred Symbol Allegedly Desecrated On Camera

Previously, Tamim claimed he did not realize the object he moved had any religious significance. He claimed the item, the soolam, appeared abandoned, rusty, and neglected, so he thought it was simply a sharp piece of iron lying around and moved it. He reiterated he had no bad intentions for moving the soolam.

However, some find his claims of ignorance dubious due to his history with racially-linked controversies.

Tamim was previously arrested and remanded with rally co-organiser Zamri Vinoth in connection with an organised protest outside the Sogo shopping mall. The rally targeted illegal non-Muslim houses of worship.

Tamim was also linked to the demolition of a Hindu temple in Rawang, based on the news footage here.

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