Nenek Veera Receives Wave Of Support After Getting Blamed For Illegal Hindu Temples

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The issue of Hindu temples being built illegally has been a topic of contention, and it has turned into a racial problem as well.

TikTok user @veeraraman6, more popularly known as Nenek Veera, was selling clothes on TikTok Live when a commenter dropped a comment, ‘’Don’t encroach people’s land. If you want to build a temple, buy first. (Jangan ceroboh tanah orang. Kalau nak buat kuil beli dulu).’’

Why is there so much hate towards Malaysian Indians nowadays?

What started as a simple TikTok live selling clothes suddenly turned into a full-blown controversy. During Nenek Veera’s stream, a commenter posted “Jangan ceroboh tanah orang. Kalau nak buat kuil beli dulu,” even… pic.twitter.com/FVexyuXlcM — The Rakyat Post (@therakyatpost) March 16, 2026

Why is this a problem? Nenek Veera is an Indian woman who might identify as a Hindu, but she has nothing to do with temple building. She was only selling clothes online through her TikTok account.

Unfortunately, the discourse on illegal Hindu temples has been used by opportunists, especially racists, to paint a single race as a problem. We have seen this narrative play out for years and elsewhere.

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Nenek Veera has not publicly addressed the comment on her TikTok live video and continues to sell clothes with a positive attitude. She always thanked her followers for supporting her business venture.

Her followers also gave her words of encouragement, reminding her to ignore the negativity and to delete the bad comments. She thanked them again for their outpouring of support and continued support.

In hindsight, this incident reminds us all to be careful of what we hear or read online. Malaysia’s next election is in two years, and it’s always good to be discerning with the messages that reach us.

READ MORE: “I Just Want To Live In Peace” – Malaysian Indian Calls On All Races To Unite

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