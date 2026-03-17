Govt Rolls Out Aidilfitri Relief Measures — From Toll Discounts to Cash Aid Boosts

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As Malaysians prepare for the balik kampung rush, the government has unveiled a wide-ranging set of initiatives aimed at easing financial pressure during the festive season.

In a statement released on 17 March, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the MADANI administration is stepping up efforts to support rakyat amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, particularly during Ramadan and the lead-up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

50% Toll Discount for Festive Travel

One of the headline measures is a 50% toll discount for private vehicles across most highways nationwide. The discount will be in effect from 18 to 19 March 2026, helping reduce travel costs for those heading back to their hometowns.

However, the discount will not apply at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) toll plaza and the Tanjung Kupang toll on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

The government will compensate toll concessionaires at a cost of over RM21 million.

Cash Aid, Subsidies & Price Controls

Beyond toll relief, several cost-of-living measures have already been rolled out:

Early disbursement of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) Phase 2, benefiting 5.2 million recipients with a total allocation of RM1.3 billion

Implementation of a Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme from 14–28 March

Nearly 1,900 Rahmah Sales programmes nationwide to ensure affordable essential goods

Expansion of the FLYsiswa subsidy, offering RM400 in flight discounts to more students

Additionally, subsidised cooking oil will be restricted to Malaysians only, in a move aimed at preventing leakages and ensuring targeted benefits.

Extra Financial Support & Community Aid

The government is also extending special financial assistance to:

Civil servants

Pensioners and veterans

Over 70,000 community religious workers, including imams, bilals, and KAFA teachers

Fresh Start for 4,000 Bankrupt Individuals

In a more unexpected move, around 4,000 individuals — many of them single parents — will be released from bankruptcy through a fast-track initiative by the Malaysian Insolvency Department.

More Time Off for Raya

To top it off, additional Aidilfitri leave has been granted, giving Malaysians more time to travel and celebrate with loved ones.

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