This “Herb” Legal In Malaysia? – Curious Minds Intrigued By Egyptian Blue Lotus

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A certain (rather beautiful) flower has been subtly making its way into the Malaysian market, both online and offline, as a product that offers a calming effect to consumers.

Currently, it is widely available for purchase through popular shopping apps as well as at physical kiosks at some weekend markets, if you know where to look.

However, Malaysians on social media have been debating on whether the plant is an innocent organic product (like tea) or a potential illicit substance.

The Egyptian Blue Lotus / Egyptian Water Lily

The Nymphaea caerulea, commonly known as the Egyptian Blue Lotus or Blue Egyptian Water Lily, is an aquatic flower native to the Nile River and surrounding regions of North Africa. Despite its name, it isn’t a true lotus but a species of water lily in the Nymphaea genus.

Image: Southside Blooms

For thousands of years, the flower held deep cultural and spiritual significance in Ancient Egypt, where it symbolised rebirth, the sun and creation. The flower appears frequently in temple carvings, tomb paintings and artefacts, often associated with the deity Nefertem, a god linked to perfume, healing and beauty.

Why do people consume it?

Beyond symbolism, historical evidence suggests the flower was also used in rituals and social gatherings for its mild relaxing effects.

The plant contains natural alkaloids such as nuciferine and aporphine, compounds that can influence the nervous system. These chemicals may produce:

Mild relaxation

Light euphoria

A sense of calm or sleepiness

Enhanced dream activity

However, the effects are generally subtle and short-lived, especially compared to stronger psychoactive substances.

Today, blue lotus is typically sold as dried petals or extracts. Some common ways people use it include:

As a herbal tea.

Smoking the dried petals alone or mix them into a herbal blend.

As oil tinctures or extracts that can be added to drinks.

How is the Egyptian Blue Lotus different from cannabis?

Image: Food and Drug Administration

The Egyptian Blue Lotus is sometimes compared to Cannabis sativa (commonly known on the market as weed), but the two plants are very different in chemistry, effects and legal status.

For example, Blue Lotus contains alkaloids such as nuciferine and aporphine, while Cannabis: contains cannabinoids like Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol. These chemicals affect the brain in very different ways.

Cannabis can produce strong psychoactive effects including euphoria, altered perception, increased appetite, and impaired coordination.

Blue lotus, by comparison, typically produces gentle relaxation and mild mood elevation, if any noticeable effect at all.

Is Blue Lotus Illegal in Malaysia?

Image: UC Berkeley News

Cannabis is classified as a dangerous drug in many countries, including Malaysia. Blue lotus, however, is generally treated as a herbal botanical product in most places.

According to Healthline, there’s a large debate about whether it should be a legal substance due to its psychoactive properties.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labels the flower as unsuitable for consumption but doesn’t classify it as a controlled substance. This means that you can legally purchase blue lotus teas, incense, and oils.

However, its legality is complex, and it is illegal in Poland, Russia, and Latvia.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, cannabis is strictly illegal and possession can carry severe penalties.

However, the Egyptian Blue Lotus itself is not specifically listed as a controlled drug under Malaysian law at the time of writing. That means dried flowers or herbal products containing the plant may be sold or possessed.

Still, there are important cautions everyone must take note of:

Products mixed with synthetic cannabinoids or other drugs would be illegal.

Herbal imports may still be regulated by Malaysian health authorities.

Malaysian laws and enforcement policies can change.

In short, the Egyptian Blue Lotus is an ancient ceremonial flower known for mild relaxing effects and symbolic importance in Ancient Egypt. While sometimes compared to cannabis, it works very differently and is far less potent.

In Malaysia, cannabis is illegal under strict drug laws, while blue lotus is generally not classified as a controlled substance although consumers should still exercise caution.

Disclaimer: TRP does not condone the use of any illicit drugs and cautions those who intend to, against it, or risk legal trouble and health complications. This article is purely for informational purposes.

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