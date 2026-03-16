‘’No Need To Panic Buy” Fama Assures Food Supply Is Sufficient For Aidilfitri Celebration

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With Hari Raya Aidilfitri coming soon, some have voiced concerns about the food supply and the prices of goods in the country.

Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli has assured the public that food supplies and prices are stable ahead of the festivities. He added that there’s no need to panic buy. However, he admitted that it may be harder to predict after Hari Raya or after April.

Although conflicts are happening elsewhere in the world, at the moment we can say ‘so far, so good.’ Fama chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli

Amiuddin shared this at the Agro Madani Pre-Syawal Sales Programme at Dataran Ilmu in Bandar Baru Selayang today.

The programme features several initiatives to help consumers prepare for the festive season. One of the main attractions is the Mantai Daging sale, a pre-Aidilfitri sale of freshly slaughtered beef. 1,000kg of fresh beef is offered at RM30 per kg, compared with the market price of RM35. This helps consumers save RM5 per kg while prepping their meals.

Additionally, customers can get fresh chicken and spent hens at special prices. Meanwhile, the Kombo Madani packages offer selected essential goods below market rates.

The event, running from 7.30am to 3pm, also features a wide range of fresh agro-food products, controlled items, and basic necessities sold at discounts of between 10% and 30% lower than the usual market price.

The organisers expect around 5,000 visitors, representing around 20,000 households, with projected sales of RM150,000 and estimated consumer savings of up to RM45,000.

The programme is part of Fama’s ongoing efforts to ensure consumers have access to sufficient food supplies at reasonable prices.

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