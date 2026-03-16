Can You Walk From KL To PD? Local YouTuber Shows How It’s Done

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Content creator Bryson Lew recently released a video on YouTube that shows Malaysians how it is possible to travel from Kuala Lumpur to Port Dickson on foot.

The journey took him and his friend six days to complete, covering 150 kilometers and over 210,000 steps.

Powering through extreme heat, exhaustion and momentary thoughts of giving up the challenge, Lew made it from the heart of the city to the coastal town, and documented the whole thing.

Preparing for the journey

Image: YouTube | Bryson Lew

An important step to any long-distance travel is preparation, and Lew made sure he and his companion were not short of any important items.

In the 40-minute video, he showed all the things he packed arranged neatly on the floor, which included:

First aid supplies

Sunscreen

Rain ponchos

Hydration bags

Walkie-talkies

Extra clothes

Device chargers

Swiss army knife

Flashlights

Aside from all that, they also had their camera equipment ready, and brought along high visibility vests.

Everything was packed into large backpacks, and they were ready to go.

Beginning the journey from KLCC, Kuala Lumpur

Image: YouTube | Bryson Lew

At the crack of dawn, the duo announced their 0 kilometer mark on the steps at KLCC park, near the fountain.

After a brief warm up session, and questions from a curious policeman who was passing by, they set off on foot towards their destination: Port Dickson.

As the pair walked through the city to reach the outskirts, they made the smart decision of utilising air-conditioned shopping malls and covered pedestrian walkways to minimise exposure to the elements.

“The further away we get from the city, the fewer roofs there are. That means more time under the blazing sun,” Lew said as they left the comfort of sheltered paths.

After reaching Taman Connaught in Cheras, only 15 kilometers into their journey, Lew mentions that he had already felt the urge to give up.

But, they pressed on and the feeling of wanting to cancel the journey went away, as noted by Lew in the video.

They had no idea what they were in for

Image: YouTube | Bryson Lew

Lew and his friend didn’t know what to expect along the walk to Port Dickson at all, including road conditions, animal encounters, traffic, people, and weather conditions.

They trekked next to highways, sometimes without foot paths, past small towns, and even through farms, coming across stray dogs, farm animals, and friendly people who asked them about their journey.

As towns and villages fade into the distance, Lew eventually arrived in rural areas, which offered breathtaking views of lush green hills and mountains in the distance, with fluffy white clouds just hanging overhead.

Image: YouTube | Bryson Lew

Along their walk, they also took the time to talk about their equipment, such as the Insta360 camera they were using to film their journey, a special cap that has a special flap to cover their faces and neck from the sun, their walkie-talkies, and their portable water bladder to keep them hydrated on the road.

People they met along the way cheered them on and wished them luck upon learning about their goals, showing the friendliness and supportiveness of Malaysians no matter which district or state they’re from.

After the 100km mark, Lew and his travel buddy were still not at their destination, and they covered just a little over 150km to reach Port Dickson, as they took many detours and back roads on the way.

Image: YouTube | Bryson Lew

At the end of their challenge, they had taken approximately 211,844 steps and covered 152.84km.

Their impressive feat proves that with the right planning and preparation (and some precautions like not travelling at night), Malaysia is mostly a safe and friendly country to travel in, even if it’s entirely on foot.

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