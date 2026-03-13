Perak Exco Assures That Three Elephants Sent To Japan Zoo Will Be Closely Monitored

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Perak government has assured that the three elephants from Taiping Zoo & Night Safari (ZTNS) have arrived safely in Japan.

Previously, some raised concerns that the elephants named Dara, Amoi, and Kelat were sent to an alleged poorly maintained Tennoji Zoo in Osaka. An online petition to stop the animal transfer was also filed and garnered 28,619 signatures.

Member of the Perak State Executive Council, Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, said the animal transfer was a collaboration that had been discussed since 2022. It was a joint cooperation between both zoos and Perhilitan.

Ng added that Perhilitan has made several visits to Tennoji Zoo to ensure the elephants will be cared for well and the enclosure is suitable for the animals.

Taiping Zoo will be visiting Tennoji Zoo in April to check on the elephants. It’s understood that there will be an animal exchange from this agreement; Taiping Zoo is expected to receive animals from Tennoji Zoo as well.

Ng reiterated that Taiping Zoo and Perhilitan will always safeguard the welfare of animals.

Additionally, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said his party is glad that Malaysians care deeply about the elephants.

He understood the worries about the elephants acclimating to a new climate. Arthur shared that the ministry had conducted a study and a rigorous evaluation process over several years to ensure that the zoo facilities met the requirements set by Malaysia.

He added that three elephant keepers (mahouts) were also sent to accompany the elephants to help the animals adapt to the new environment for several months.

Conservation technology in Japan is quite advanced and we want to see and take advantage of the transfer of knowledge through this collaboration to help increase the elephant population in our country. Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup

Arthur assured that the ministry will issue media reports from time to time to inform the public about the elephants.

