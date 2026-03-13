Malaysians Ask To Work From Home To Reduce Petrol Usage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As of March 2026, the Strait of Hormuz is ‘’closed’’ due to the joint United States-Israeli strikes against Iran. The Strait is not officially blockaded, but commercial vessels face enough threats to suspend most traffic in the area. This lack of movement has also affected the global oil market. Yay.

To manage possible fuel shortages, some countries like Thailand and Vietnam have directed their people to work from home (WFH).

As an oil producer, Malaysia isn’t struggling for now. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country’s petroleum product supply is sufficient at least until May 2026. The government said RON95 petrol remains at RM1.99 per litre under the Budi Madani initiative.

However, some Malaysians are asking for flexible work arrangements again because it will help cut down on petrol usage nationwide. Depending on the industry, some workers are able to carry out their responsibilities entirely from home.

Threads user @annoyedmsian argued that Vietnam and Thailand were already implementing the work-from-home arrangement, but Malaysia is still dragging its feet on the decision.

Meanwhile, Bank Muamalat Malaysia chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid added that fuel consumption can be decreased by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EV).

While Malaysia is able to subsidise the cost of petrol and diesel for a few more months, a Threads user said he hoped the war between Iran and the US would end soon.

Government to mull over WFH decision

At a Special Cabinet Meeting today, the government will be mulling over the suitability of work-from-home for the public sector.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government is aware that many private companies have adopted a hybrid work culture since the post-pandemic period. However, the work-from-home initiative for the public sector needs in-depth research first.

One of the main focuses is to look at the world economic figures and decide on the actions to take.

