Middle East Chaos Sends Fuel Prices Climbing, Diesel Almost RM4 A Litre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you thought filling up your tank felt more painful this week, you’re not imagining it.

Thanks to a delightful cocktail of geopolitical brilliance involving the usual Middle East tensions, some Israeli military madness, and the always-helpful commentary and policy chaos orbiting around US president Donald Trump, global oil markets decided it was the perfect time to panic.

And when global oil markets panic, Malaysians pay.

For the week of 12–18 March 2026, fuel prices ticked upward again:

RON97: RM3.85 per litre

RON95 (unsubsidised): RM3.27 per litre

RON95 (subsidised): RM1.99 per litre

Diesel (Peninsular Malaysia): RM3.92 per litre

Diesel (Sabah, Sarawak & Labuan): RM2.15 per litre

The main culprit? Rising global crude prices as tensions in the Middle East once again reminded everyone that oil markets react faster than Malaysians refreshing petrol price updates.

But before the collective national groan gets too loud, the government says the most widely used fuel, RON95, is still safe for now.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured Malaysians that the government’s subsidy can continue cushioning the price of RON95 at RM1.99 per litre, for now.

Which means that while the real market price of RON95 sits at RM3.27, most Malaysians are still paying RM1.99.

Anwar assured that Malaysia’s petrol supply remains under control and is sufficient at least until May 2026.

”Malaysia’s oil supply security remains under control. When we reviewed the situation with Petronas in particular, we found that supplies of petroleum products are sufficient at least until May 2026,” Anwar said.

In other words: the global oil market may be on fire, but the subsidy bucket is still doing its job for the moment.

Of course, how long that bucket lasts depends heavily on whether the world decides to calm down anytime soon.

So if geopolitical brinkmanship continues, oil traders keep panicking, and politicians keep tweeting like they’re live-commenting a wrestling match, Malaysians may eventually feel the full force of what the pump price really looks like.

Until then, enjoy the subsidy while it lasts, and maybe say a small thank you the next time your pump stops at RM1.99 instead of RM3.27.

Because in today’s oil market, that difference isn’t small.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.