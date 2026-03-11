Going Viral, Making Money: TikTok’s RM20 Billion Impact On Malaysia’s Economy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok unveiled its Malaysia Socioeconomic Impact Report 2025 yesterday. Developed in collaboration with Kearney, the report finds that TikTok contributed approximately RM20 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA), which accounts for approximately 4% of Malaysia’s total digital economy and supported 147,000 jobs nationwide through the ecosystem of creators, sellers, and businesses on TikTok, TikTok Shop, and TikTok LIVE.

The findings presented in this report are based on independent research and analysis conducted by Kearney and provide a robust, evidence-based understanding of TikTok’s total socioeconomic contribution to the Malaysian economy. Our analysis shows that the TikTok ecosystem has moved beyond being a purely entertainment platform and has emerged as a vital economic catalyst nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth. Gareth Pereira, Partner with Kearney.

From left to right: Tengku Azrul, Head of Public Policy for E-Commerce at TikTok; Puneet Pal Singh, Director of Communications for Asia Pacific at TikTok; Firdaus Fadzil, Head of Public Policy for Malaysia at TikTok; Chanida Klyphun, Director of Public Policy for Southeast Asia at TikTok; YB Tuan Haji Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Minister of Economy; Mohd Farid Bin Mohd Arif, Director of the K Economy Division, Ministry of Economy; Anuar Fariz Fadzil, CEO of MDEC; Zason Wu, Country Head at TikTok Shop Malaysia; and Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Shop Malaysia.

Supporting National Development Priorities

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, who officiated the event, said the report’s findings align with Malaysia’s broader development agenda, supporting national priorities under MyDigital, the National E-Commerce Strategic Roadmap (NESR), and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP), while reinforcing the focus on creative and digital services outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13).

Malaysia’s digital economy is entering a more important and more demanding phase of growth. Platforms such as TikTok are showing that digital participation can translate into real economic value by expanding opportunities for MSMEs, empowering creators, and opening new pathways for income and entrepreneurship. Under the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI and the direction of RMK13, our focus is to ensure this growth is not only fast, but also inclusive, trusted, and sustainable through strong collaboration between government, industry, and the wider digital ecosystem. Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir

As outlined in RMK-13, Malaysia’s creative and digital content industries are recognised as strategic, high-impact sectors, supported by policies aimed at strengthening digital services, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Launching the report.

The Socioeconomic Impact Report highlights how TikTok’s ecosystem complements these priorities by enabling new forms of digital entrepreneurship, expanding access to markets, and supporting income diversification.

The report additionally finds that the economic opportunities generated by TikTok are considered more productive, contributing a GVA per individual that is about 15% above the national average.

TikTok is not only creating jobs and other monetisation opportunities, but also elevating the overall quality and productivity of the labour force.

TikTok is committed to fostering innovation, expanding inclusive access, and supporting the long-term sustainability of Malaysian creators and businesses, especially MSMEs, in alignment with the nation’s vision for a high-income, digitally resilient future. As the digital economy continues to evolve, we remain focused on building a trusted and inclusive ecosystem that drives meaningful economic value for the nation. Firdaus Bin Fadzil, Public Policy Head of Malaysia at TikTok.

A Growing Ecosystem for MSMEs and Creators

TikTok has reshaped how Malaysian businesses reach customers and generate income. The platform helped MSMEs expand beyond physical storefronts through TikTok Shop while creators got to build sustainable careers on LIVE.

Currently, TikTok Shop is home to 1.8 million local businesses in Malaysia, and TikTok recognises the need to support and equip these businesses with the necessary tools to thrive.

TikTok Shop also trained over 100,000 MSMEs in collaboration with government partners.

97% of the businesses surveyed in the report view TikTok as an important source of revenue; these businesses also shared that selling through TikTok Shop has enabled them to develop valuable new skills, with the top three most developed being:

Mastering digital marketing techniques (~80%)

Creating engaging content (~74%)

Managing live selling events that connect directly with customers (~69%).

From left to right: The ‘Enabling Businesses on TikTok’ panel discussion with moderator Sheahnee Iman Lee; Puan Nik Nur Adzuan binti Nik Abdullah, Founder of Al-Cataly; Puan Dayang Suziana Binti Mawi, Founder of Soneng Bakery; Tee Kee Lion, Founder and CEO of StoreNGo; Aqil Zainudin, Kearney; Puan Viviantie Sarjuni, CEO of National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN); and Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, TikTok Shop Malaysia.

The report also highlighted how TikTok enables content creators to transform their passion and creativity into viable careers. Creators get to establish their personal brands and secure diverse business collaborations, reflecting how digital storytelling has become a sustainable career path for Malaysians.

The report showed that:

Nearly 35% of content creators surveyed identified as full-time creators.

45% of content creators reported revenue above Malaysia’s minimum wage.

The growth of creators on the platform triggered a broader economic ripple effect, spurring job creation through team hires, fostering skill development, and helping to pioneer new digital career pathways. The findings also revealed how platform-led ecosystems can support long-term economic resilience and inclusive growth.

Take for example, Nurezqi Plant Care (@myhomefresh), a home nursery founded in Ipoh, Perak by horticulturist Munsur, who formulates his own fertilisers. During the 2020 pandemic, he realised he had to turn digital and tried multiple online platforms for sales. He made a breakthrough when he conducted his first TikTok Shop livestreaming session, and the rest is history. Today, these livestreaming sessions help him earn up to RM5,000 to RM8,000 a month on TikTok Shop, roughly 80% of his total revenue, while allowing him to also connect with the community that he has built through TikTok.

From left to right: The ‘Enabling Creativity on TikTok’ panel discussion with moderator Sheahnee Iman Lee; Sandra Hanayu, TikTok Creator; Bosswan, TikTok LIVE Creator; Tiffany Lee, TikTok Shop Affiliate Creator; Shen Lim, Managing Director of W Talent Academy (LIVE Agency); and Heidi Loo, Kearney.

Why This Matters to Malaysians

Amid rising living costs and growing concerns over income security, the digital economy offers a powerful solution: through content, commerce, and livestreaming, it empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to move forward. Digital platforms now serve as great tools to earn, sell, and grow.

The report findings found that:

Of the 97% of businesses that view TikTok as an important revenue source, 50% report that TikTok contributes more than 40% of their overall revenue.

40% said TikTok was the platform where they launched their business.

72% of businesses cite the ability to reach new audiences as their top benefit from being on TikTok.

To download TikTok’s Socioeconomic Impact Report 2025, click here.

