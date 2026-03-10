Meet The Three Buskers Who Made An Orignal Raya Song For The Curve’s Festive Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Apart from the usual festive decor, one shopping center decided to go the extra mile and bank on the creativity of local musical talents to make Aidilfitri 2026 even more special.

The Curve is striking a new note this Hari Raya with the debut of its first-ever original festive song, “Samba Raya,” created specially for its 2026 campaign themed “Alunan Syawal di Kampung Pesisir.”

Written and performed by local buskers who have been part of the mall’s community for more than eight years, the song was commissioned to capture the warmth and nostalgia of the Raya season while reflecting the campaign’s seaside village concept.

By featuring musicians who regularly perform at the mall, the track also highlights The Curve’s long-standing relationship with grassroots performers and the local creative scene.

Nadim, Apuk, and Ayep — The Talents Behind “Samba Raya”

The three buskers who contributed their talents to create an original Raya anthem for The Curve are Nadim Mohd Zain, Mahfuz Mohd Ariff (Apuk), and Ayep Husain.

The trio are no strangers to the busking scene at The Curve, having performed there for many years. Nadim and Apuk are a regular duo who perform together frequently, while Ayep was part of a band called SaraSara Akustika.

They all came together this year to work on the Raya song project, and everything was done in one month. Impressive.

Samba Raya was composed by Din Arshad, Nadim, and Apuk under the Archive Capital record label.

When asked why they chose to include “samba” in the title, Nadim told TRP that samba is a familiar genre that brings merriness.

“Everyone knows samba. Raya must be cheerful and not sad. Curve is an urban area so we need the ‘meriah’ vibes. Also, samba beat sounds a bit like Nusantara music,” he said.

The project also highlights a community that is often overlooked: buskers. For Nadim, the initiative is about more than just producing a song. It’s about recognition for street performers.

“Buskers are getting more recognition now,” he said.

“People should know that buskers aren’t just street performers. They should aim for more, to elevate themselves. Street performing serves as training and grounds to gain experience and exposure,” Nadim added.

Meanwhile, fellow busker Apuk agreed, describing busking as one of the most honest forms of performing.

Busking is raw. You can’t hide. If people like what they hear, they like it. Apuk

For Nadim, busking has also been a deeply personal journey. Beyond providing additional income, he says performing in public spaces builds character.

“Busking isn’t just about extra income. It builds confidence, teaches you how to engage with an audience, and strengthens your character. You become more resilient, patient and determined,” he said.

He also pushes back against a common misconception that buskers are simply asking for money.

“Busking is not about asking for donations. It’s about entertaining the public. The tips people give, I like to think of them as a kind of ‘crowdfunding’. If they like what you do, they give. If they don’t, that’s okay too. We perform sincerely,” explained Nadim.

Over the years, busking has opened unexpected doors for Nadim. The exposure from performing at The Curve led to several opportunities, including appearing in a Malaysian Tourism promotional video in 2021 and a Maybank Merdeka video the same year.

He also collaborated with Kimmy on the 2020 single and music video Memori Kita, and lent his voice to a Caltex Raya advertisement in 2023.

Interestingly, Nadim only became fully active in music after retirement seven years ago. Before that, he spent most of his career in the corporate world. A graduate of UiTM with a Marketing qualification, he later earned a degree in Finance and an MBA in the United States.

While working, music remained a weekend passion. He spent nearly three decades as the bassist for the band of the late Poe Rastaman. But once he retired and had more free time — with his children already grown — he decided to pursue busking seriously.

Today, Nadim also supervises the busking spot at The Curve, a role he has held for almost eight years.

“My main goal is to stay active in music and help anyone who needs support, especially those connected to the Curve community,” he said.

The arrangement benefits everyone involved. Visitors get to enjoy live music, the mall gains a lively atmosphere, and buskers have a place to perform and earn an income.

Still, standards remain important and Nadim explained that they have to choose buskers who are good and who can take care of the Curve’s image.

With projects like Samba Raya, Nadim hopes the public will see buskers in a new light: Not just as performers on the street, but as musicians with talent, discipline and stories worth hearing.

And if the samba rhythm does its job, this Raya will certainly be one to celebrate with a little extra swing.

Themes of Kampung Life, With Mall Comforts

The Curve’s Raya campaign, which runs from 20 February to 29 March 2026, invites shoppers to step away from the bustle of city life and experience the laid-back charm of a traditional Malaysian coastal village.

At the mall’s Centre Court, visitors will find a picturesque transformation inspired by kampung life by the sea. The space features an elevated Rumah Kampung structure along with rustic sandbar swings, creating a tranquil setting designed to evoke memories of slower, simpler times spent with family and loved ones.

According to Jazmi Kamarudin, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Boustead Properties Berhad, the campaign centres on the deeper meaning behind the festive season.

“Raya represents not only a celebration but also a meaningful moment to express gratitude and strengthen bonds.

“Through Alunan Syawal di Kampung Pesisir, our goal is to transport visitors to a simpler time where the warmth of togetherness is truly cherished,” he said.

Beyond the visual experience, The Curve is also supporting local entrepreneurs and festive preparations through an expansive marketplace across the mall. More than 100 vendors are participating, offering a mix of traditional and modern baju kurung, baju melayu, festive delicacies, and home décor items.

For those observing the fasting month, the mall is also hosting the Pazar Ramadan in collaboration with Natra Event. The dedicated bazaar features a variety of food options for berbuka puasa, giving visitors the chance to enjoy local favourites while shopping for Raya essentials.

With festive shopping, cultural experiences and its new original Raya soundtrack, The Curve’s 2026 Hari Raya celebration aims to bring together music, tradition and community under one roof.

Through a blend of vibrant cultural showcases, extensive festive shopping, and heartfelt community outreach, the Curve’s ‘Alunan Syawal di Kampung Pesisir’ campaign invites families to celebrate the true spirit of Hari Raya—fostering meaningful connections and creating memories that will be cherished for years to come.

