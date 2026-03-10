Masked Arsonists Burn Cikgu Chandra’s Cars, Vandalise His Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of masked men set fire to three cars belonging to social media activist Cikgu Chandra, real name S. Chandrasegaran, at his home in Puchong early this morning (10 March).

According to a Threads post uploaded by independent preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung, the incident occurred at 3am. The fire and rescue department arrived on the scene swiftly to put out the fires, and managed to save two of Chandrasegaran’s vehicles.

In his posts, Wong called the masked men extremists and terrorists.

He also shared footage from a CCTV camera that recorded an attack on Chandrasegaran’s house earlier that same day by a group of unknown men.

A report by Harian Metro quoted Chandrasegaran saying: “When I noticed the suspects outside, I immediately closed the front door but they kept knocking the front door for three minutes.”

“I was at the dining area at the time. I immediately called 999 for help as I was worried for the safety of my family,” he said.

During the incident, two of his children were in the house with him while his wife was away at work.

The rear windhshield of his Perodua Viva was smashed and the metal security grille at his front door was destroyed by the suspects.

Who is Cikgu Chandra?

Chandrasegaran, who goes by Cikgu Chandra online, is an activist who is often active in discussing religious and social issues online. He gained public attention mainly because of controversial online posts and legal cases.

Last year, he was charged in court over allegedly posting false communication on TikTok, but he pleaded not guilty.

More recently, he was arrested by police in February this year for allegedly posting seditious and insulting remarks about the Indian community on Facebook.

Just days before the attack on Chandrasegaran, independent Islamic preacher and social media activist Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimutu was also attacked by an unknown motorcyclist while driving his car.

He shared photos of his shattered car window on social media, explaining that the suspects brought sticks and a large rock in an attempt to physically harm him.

According to Berita Harian, a 20-year-old factory worker was arrested to assist in the investigation into the alleged attack on Zamri at Taman Aston Acacia in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, on 7 March.

Vinoth has been very vocal on his stance regarding “illegally built” Hindu temples, a topic he discusses about frequently in his social media posts.

