Don’t Send Them Away: Malaysians Question Welfare Of 3 Elephants Allegedly Headed To Japan

Threads users are urging the relevant authorities to stop the alleged transfer of three elephants to Japan. A petition claimed that the three elephants – Dara, Amoi, and Kelat – will be sent to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka on 10 March 2026.

It is believed that Amoi and Kelat are currently residents of the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Pahang.

There’s a strong fear that the elephants will be ‘’zoo assets’’ and not be ‘’protected in a natural environment or sanctuary’’ once they reach the Japanese zoo.

The petition goes on to say that elephants are highly intelligent and social creatures that need large natural spaces and proper social structures.

There is growing concern that these elephants may be removed from their homeland without sufficient public awareness or discussion about their long-term welfare. Care2 Petitions

In the comments, other Threads users share similar sentiments and urge the authorities to stop the transfer.

A Threads user was worried about the elephants because the animals would have to deal with the changing seasons in Japan.

Meanwhile, someone asked why Malaysia allegedly agreed with the animal transfer.

Checks online showed that Perhilitan has not issued any statements regarding the alleged elephant transfers.

Additionally, another Threads user claimed she has seen zoos in Japan and alleged they were all in bad condition.

She also claimed that negative Google reviews of Tennoji Zoo paint a very depressing picture of the animals’ welfare.

