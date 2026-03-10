College Student’s Neck Slashed By Scythe In Freak Motorcycle Accident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young man met his untimely death while riding his motorcycle, but the cause is not something one would expect.

According to Berita Harian, the 17-year-old student at Teluk Intan Vocational Agriculture College in Teluk Intan, Perak, was accidentally slashed by a palm scythe (a curved blade attached to a long pole) that was carried by another passing motorcyclist.

Hilir Perak District police chief Assistant Commissioner Dr. Bakri Zainal Abidin confirmed the incident, and said the tragedy occurred when the scythe slashed the student’s neck.

“During the incident, the victim and the man who was carrying the scythe were riding close to each other on the road.

“The victim fell off his motorcycle after being slashed by the scythe,” Bakri said in a statement.

Two foreign men detained by police

Bakri said following the incident, police have arrested two male foreign nationals aged 39 and 52 years old to assist in investigations, and have also confiscated items linked to the case including a palm scythe and a motorcycle.

He added that in the incident, the victim’s friend who was riding as a passenger sustained an arm injury, and is currently receiving treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 304(A) of the Penal Code for causing unintentional death. Both suspects were taken to the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court for a remand application to assist the investigation further.

A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media and WhatsApp, with some saying that the tragedy occurred because the palm scythe was not sheathed.

