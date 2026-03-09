Traffic Cops Stop Rempit Activities In KL, Sahur Used As Excuse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Plans to sahur (pre-dawn meal before fasting) and intentions to obtain licences were among the excuses given by a group of youths believed to have used roads in the capital city as “illegal race tracks”.

An integrated operation traffic operation conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPTKL) with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), took place on Jalan Pahang, Jalan Genting Klang, and Jalan Semarak from the evening of 7 March to the early morning of 8 March.

The operation began from 8pm to 5am, and involved two phases to curb “mat rempit” activities which often makes Jalan Semarak a dangerous location.

According to Harian Metro, authorities implemented full road closures and detained motorcycles that did not meet safety standards such as tayar sotong (thin and narrow wheels) and modified licence plates. Some of the young motorists were also found without a valid driver’s licence.

Sahur and intentions of getting a licence among excuses given by youth

Some of the teens stopped by authorities claimed that they were in the midst of obtaining a licence, and admitted they were only following their friends.

One of the boys involved, a 19 year old from Sabah, told Harian Metro that he frequently comes to Kuala Lumpur to watch his friends race.

He also claimed that he was at the scene to invite his friends to go for sahur and to hang out in the city.

Meanwhile, another 19-year-old private university student said he merely followed his friend to the location, claiming that he has never been stopped by authorities in the past.

The teen’s motorcycle was reported to have the narrow and thin tyres installed, and a modified number plate written in Thai characters. He claimed to have spent up to RM3,000 from his work salary to modify his bike, and admitted that what he did was against the law but still modified the bike anyway out of “interest” and “passion” for the hobby.

Videos of the dangerous and illegal activity that took place on roads around the capital have also been widely circulated on social media.

2,000 vehicles including motorcycles checked in ops

According to Kosmo!, JSPTKL chief deputy Superintendent Suffian Abdullah said as many as 2,000 vehicles, including motorcycles, were checked during the integrated operation.

According to him, the motorcyclists they checked were between 15 and 21 years old.

Suffian urged parents to monitor their children to prevent them from participating in dangerous activities.

“Parents need to be concerned and pay attention. Do not be swayed by children’s persuasions by trying to give unreasonable excuses that end up allowing them too much freedom.

“For example, we have identified that they are taking advantage of this opportunity to have sahur. I believe this issue can be contained, but the role of parents is the most important,” he said.

