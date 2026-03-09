RTM’s 2025 AI-Generated Music Video Gets Absolutely Incinerated, Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A music video released last year by the country’s oldest broadcasting company, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), recently resurfaced on social media.

The 3-minute video, which many have claimed is generated by artificial-intelligence, has drawn criticism once again.

Malaysians are angry that the national broadcasting entity decided to create a music video using AI instead of hiring local talents.

Not only that, many have also criticised the video for being inconsistent in terms of art style as well as the cultural elements featured in it.

“We have Les Copaque, Monsta, Wau, can’t they just get them to animate it?” one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

“With its inconsistent Ghibli in one moment, 3D in another, and characters with no continuity as well as clothing that have no relevance to Malaysia,” the X user added.

Another individual on X pointed out a specific scene showing a man next to a Rafflesia flower, which is an AI-generated copy of another video by Dr. Chris Thorogod, a researcher and deputy director at Oxford University’s Science Department.

The generated image was of Thorogod in Indonesia last year, and it’s understood that he was not aware of it until someone told him about it.

The video is a jumbled mess of different art styles filled with inconsistencies

The song in RTM’s music video is titled Cinta Negara, Selamanya (Love the Country, Forever), sung by Sabahan singer-songwriter Stacy which promotes patriotism, unity, progress, and all-around love for the country.

While the song and music are fine, the video itself is a bizarre one.

For example, the people are depicted in the style of Japanese anime characters, and none of them look even remotely like the diverse population of races living in Malaysia.

The second strange thing is the setting. There are moments when Kuala Lumpur is depicted as a hyper-futuristic city with neon lights on every building, and other scenes that show the Petronas Twin Towers covered in creeping plants as though it has been abandoned for a long time.

Image: YouTube

Although the AI-generated video got most of the Malaysian outfits right, there are also some clothes shown in the video that do not reflect local traditional wear.

An animated woman who sings the song in the video is shown wearing a purple costume with a cape (like some kind of superhero?) as she stands in front of a giant sign that says “Malaysia Madani”.

Image: YouTube

There was also a scene where a girl walks through a meadow with falling sakura leaves.

As if the video was already not strange enough, the art style frequently switches from 3D to Studio Ghibli’s (the animation studio famous for My Neighbour Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away) style of animation.

The video’s music was composed by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail with lyrics by Rafiza Rahman.

AI-generated content is “theft” and cannot be copyrighted

AI generates images and videos using data that already exists online through complex algorithms, as explained by Cloudflare.

This means that it potentially, if not definitely, scrapes artwork made by human artists and puts it all together to generate content according to the prompts of a user.

There has been a long-standing argument as well as laws on ethical use of AI all around the world.

Today, there is a general rule that AI-generated or AI-assisted content are not eligible for copyright.

In Malaysia, the Copyright Act 1987 emphasizes human authorship, which means only works created by a natural human person who have put in sufficient time, labour, and effort can be copyrighted.

For example, an AI remix of a song by a Malaysian artist in 1999 hit the top spot on Apple’s iTunes chart recently.

The AI groove pop version of Anis Suraya’s “Cinta Tersimpul Rapi” by Jane in Heaven was taken off the iTunes chart and other online platforms following copyright issues.

Music Authors’ Copyright Protection (MACP) Berhad later published official guidelines to address copyright matters involving AI-generated music.

