Malaysians Mourn The Death Of Islamic Philosopher Syed Muhammad Naquib

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Muslim intellectual world mourns the passing of Tan Sri Dr. Syed Muhammad Naquib Al‑Attas, one of the most influential Islamic thinkers of the modern era.

The renowned scholar, philosopher, and educator passed away on 8 March 2026 at the age of 94, leaving behind a profound legacy that shaped Islamic scholarship, intellectual thought, and educational institutions across the Muslim world.

Widely respected for his deep insights into philosophy, theology, and civilisation, Syed Muhammad Naquib dedicated his life to restoring the intellectual and moral foundations of Islamic knowledge. His ideas on the Islamisation of knowledge, the centrality of adab (proper conduct), and the philosophical foundations of education continue to influence scholars, universities, and thinkers worldwide.

Many shared their condolences online, including British musician Yusuf Islam

As Malaysia mourns the passing of the renowned scholar, social media platforms lit up with messages and comments remembering Syed Muhammad Naquib.

Famous British singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, formerly known by his stage name Cat Stevens, wrote a few words of recognition and inspiration credited to the late Muslim scholar.

“It was Prof. Naquib’s inspiration which laid the ground upon which I established the Islamia school in 1983. Prof. Syed Muhammad Naquib al-Attas was deeply involved in the 1977 First World Conference on Muslim Education in Makkah, the papers of which became the foundation for our curriculum research,” Yusuf Islam said in a Facebook post in tribute to Syed Muhammad Naquib.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his condolences through a post on Facebook:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Royal Laureate Professor Tan Sri Syed Muhammad Naquib al-Attas. He was, by any measure, one of the greatest minds of our age, a philosopher who asked not just what we know, but what knowledge is for,” Anwar wrote.

“Through his voluminous and seminal works including “Islam and Secularism” and his magnum opus “Prolegomena to the Metaphysics of Islam,” he challenged the secularisation of knowledge and set out the intellectual foundations of an Islamic worldview. Malaysia heard him. The Muslim world heard him,” he added.

The King, Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim also shared a post on Facebook acknowledging the death of Syed Muhammad Naquib.

Meanwhile, scholars and members of educational institutes shared words of condolences on social media as well.

Dr. Khalif Muammar, a lecturer and author of Islamic Thought and Civilization at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) shared his grief and condolences on Facebook, saying: “It is with heavy hearts to inform you that our teacher, the Laureate Royal Professor Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas, passed away today, 18 Ramadan 1447, at 6:47pm. May Allah SWT forgive all his sins, accept all his good deeds, and grant him a place in Jannat al-Firdaus (the highest Paradise) alongside the Prophets and the righteous”.

Principal Fellow at the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) Farid Shahran shared a few words for the late Islamic thinker through a Facebook post. Farid wrote: “Your passing will not diminish the spirit and ranks of students who are persistent and steadfast in pursuing the great works of your legacy, and pass them on to future generations”.

Malaysians also extended their prayers and condolences all across social media, with some recalling memories of meeting Syed Muhammad Naquib during their days as a student.

Syed Muhammad Naquib: A Prominent Scholar in Islamic Intellect

Syed Muhammad Naquib was born on 5 September 1931 in Bogor, Indonesia, into a distinguished family with Arab, Malay, and Circassian heritage.

From an early age, he was exposed to both classical Islamic learning and Western education, experiences that later shaped his unique intellectual approach. His upbringing immersed him in Malay literature, Islamic sciences, and Western philosophical traditions, allowing him to develop a rare synthesis of cultural and intellectual perspectives.

Image: Merdeka Awards

Before embarking fully on academic life, he briefly trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, an experience that broadened his exposure to international academic culture. He later pursued higher studies at the University of Malaya and continued postgraduate research at McGill University, where he began establishing himself as a serious scholar of Islamic civilisation.

An Architect of Islamic Intellectual Renewal

Syed Muhammad Naquib became one of the most important Muslim philosophers of the twentieth century. His work addressed the intellectual challenges posed by modernity, colonialism, and secularism.

One of his most influential contributions was the concept of “Islamisation of knowledge”. He argued that many modern disciplines were shaped by secular assumptions that conflicted with the Islamic worldview. Instead of rejecting modern knowledge, he proposed a careful re-evaluation and reconstruction of knowledge based on Islamic metaphysical principles.

Image: Merdeka Awards

Central to his philosophy was the idea that education should cultivate adab, meaning the proper recognition of knowledge, truth, and moral order. For him, the crisis of modern civilisation was not merely political or economic, but a crisis of knowledge and meaning.

His writings explored philosophy, metaphysics, history, linguistics, and literature, making him one of the most interdisciplinary Islamic thinkers of his time.

Builder of Institutions and Educational Reform

Beyond his writings, Syed Muhammad Naquib played a key role in shaping Malaysia’s intellectual landscape. He contributed to the development of several major institutions and initiatives, including:

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM)

Institute of the Malay World and Civilisation (ATMA)

International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC)

The launch of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 1970. Image: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia official website

Among these, ISTAC became his most celebrated intellectual project. Founded in 1987, the institute was envisioned as a global centre for advanced study of Islamic civilisation, combining traditional scholarship with modern academic rigor.

He personally designed many aspects of the institution — from its curriculum to its architecture — reflecting his belief that knowledge, culture, and beauty are deeply interconnected.

Major Works and Intellectual Legacy

Throughout his career, Syed Muhammad Naquib authored numerous influential books and essays that continue to shape contemporary Islamic thought. Among his most important works are:

Islam and Secularism

Prolegomena to the Metaphysics of Islam

The Concept of Education in Islam

Some Aspects of Sufism as Understood and Practised Among the Malays

Islam and Secularism by Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas. Image: Dar Al-Jilani bookstore

These writings challenged the dominance of secular intellectual frameworks and proposed a renewed Islamic philosophy of knowledge. His works were widely read across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Anwar once described him as “one of the greatest minds of our age”, noting that his writings shaped global debates about knowledge, civilisation, and faith.

He carries the highest academic title in Malaysia

Over the decades, Syed Muhammad Naquib received numerous awards for his scholarly contributions. Among the most significant recognitions was the title of Profesor Diraja (Royal Professor), conferred in 2024 by Sultan Ibrahim, the highest academic title in Malaysia.

He also received international honours, including the Merdeka Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, reflecting his impact on both national and global scholarship.

The passing of Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas marks the end of an era in Islamic intellectual history. Yet his influence continues through his students, his institutions, and the enduring relevance of his ideas.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.